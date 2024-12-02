Jessi reaches out to fans in 19th debut anniversary Instagram story post
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 14:42
Singer and rapper Jessi posted a statement on her social media account on Monday, breaking a monthlong silence after police dropped charges against her regarding alleged involvement in an assault on Nov. 7.
Jessi posted an Instagram story, which can be viewed for 24 hours, to celebrate the 19th anniversary of her debut and shared her feelings regarding the latest incident with her fans.
“To my Jebbies [Jessi’s fandom], thank you for being a part of this journey with me,” Jessi said.
“Your unwavering belief and support through the highs and lows of my career mean everything to me. I truly wouldn’t be here without you."
“Life is a journey, and with it comes peaks and valleys — never a steady, predictable path,” Jessi continued, apparently referring to the latest issue regarding an assault on her fan.
Jessi came under fire after local news outlet JTBC reported on Oct. 11 that she ran from the scene where her fan was assaulted by a man believed to be part of her group on Sept. 29.
“Together, we’ve experienced this roller-coaster ride, and I’m so grateful to have had you by my side. I’ve grown into a woman navigating this industry.”
“The challenges I’ve faced have taught me that no one knows my heart and struggles better than I do,” Jessi added.
The victim of the assault filed a lawsuit against Jessi and three others involved in the incident and a netizen filed a legal complaint against Jessi for harboring and aiding the escape of the perpetrator. When questioned by the police on Oct. 16, Jessi stated that she did not know the assailant and that this was the first time she had met him. The Taiwanese perpetrator left Korea three days after the incident, according to the police.
Jessi issued two apologies on her Instagram in October, pledging to rectify the situation.
The Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct cleared rapper Jessi of charges on Nov. 7, citing insufficient evidence. Among Jessi's entourage, producer Koala was indicted on assault charges and referred to the prosecution.
