One Hundred Label artists to release winter collaboration single on Dec. 10
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 16:53
K-pop acts under One Hundred Label, including girl group Viviz and SHINee member Taemin, will jointly release a winter-themed special single, "The Last Christmas,” on Dec. 10, the agency said Monday.
“We produced a collaborative album to pay back the infinite love and unwavering support that the fans showed to our artists,” said One Hundred Label in a statement.
Ballad singer Lee Seung-gi, SHINee member Taemin, EXO members Chen and Xiumin, girl group Viviz and more are joining the special collaboration, the agency said.
The agency will also welcome boy band The Boyz, which is currently signed to IST Entertainment, to its roster later this month. The band released its winter-themed single, "Last Kiss," on Monday.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
