 One Hundred Label artists to release winter collaboration single on Dec. 10
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 16:53
Girl group Viviz poses for a photo at Billboard K Power 100 held on Oct. 27 in Jung District, central Seoul. [NEWS1]

K-pop acts under One Hundred Label, including girl group Viviz and SHINee member Taemin, will jointly release a winter-themed special single, "The Last Christmas,” on Dec. 10, the agency said Monday.
 
“We produced a collaborative album to pay back the infinite love and unwavering support that the fans showed to our artists,” said One Hundred Label in a statement.
 

Ballad singer Lee Seung-gi, SHINee member Taemin, EXO members Chen and Xiumin, girl group Viviz and more are joining the special collaboration, the agency said.
 
An official poster for One Hundred Label artists' winter-themed collaboration "The Last Christmas” [ONE HUNDRED LABEL]

The agency will also welcome boy band The Boyz, which is currently signed to IST Entertainment, to its roster later this month. The band released its winter-themed single, "Last Kiss," on Monday.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
