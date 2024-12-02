Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival to begin at indiespace theater on Dec. 16
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 17:32 Updated: 02 Dec. 2024, 17:40
The annual festival celebrating women in film will take place on Dec. 16 at the movie theater indiespace in Mapo District, western Seoul, the festival organizer said Monday.
Dubbed the Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival, the event reflects on the significant progress women made in the film industry in the year. This year marks its 25th anniversary.
An awards ceremony will be held on the same day at 7:30 p.m., giving out a total of 12 awards, including the Filmmaker of the Year, Best Director and Best Acting awards.
This year’s ceremony will be hosted by actor Moon So-ri.
The awards ceremony is the only event that commemorates women in film in Korea, according to the organizer.
Winners will be chosen by the festival’s selection committee based on films released from Nov. 1, 2023, to Oct. 31 this year via theaters and on streaming platforms.
The winners of the Best Acting and Best New Acting awards will be determined slightly differently, according to the organizer, as the members of Women In Film Korea, consisting of female filmmakers currently active in the industry, will participate in decisions along with the selection committee.
