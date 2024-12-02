More in Movies

Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival to begin at indiespace theater on Dec. 16

Historical film '12.12: The Day' wins Best Picture at Blue Dragon Film Awards

'I want to sincerely apologize': Jung Woo-sung addresses fans at Blue Dragon Film Awards

'Hidden Face,' 'Moana 2,' 'Wicked' and other films to see in Korean cinemas

Hyun Bin reveals the pressure behind playing Ahn Jung-geun in upcoming film 'Harbin'