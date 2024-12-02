 IU and Byeon Woo-seok to lead new MBC romance series
IU and Byeon Woo-seok to lead new MBC romance series

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 13:51
Singer and actor IU, left, and actor Byeon Woo-seok [KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT]

IU and Byeon Woo-seok will lead a new MBC romance series, Kakao Entertainment confirmed on Monday.
 
Set in an alternate Korea under a constitutional monarchy, IU will star as Seong Hee-ju, an ordinary woman from a wealthy chaebol family, while Byeon will play Ean, the King’s second son, whose royal status limits his potential.
 

Tentatively titled “The 21st Grand Prince's Wife,” the drama will be coproduced by MBC and Kakao Entertainment.
 
The series is scheduled to premiere in the latter half of next year.
 
IU, who debuted as a singer in 2008, ventured into acting in 2011 with the drama “Dream High.” Since then, she has taken on lead roles in various genres, including “You’re the Best, Lee Soon-shin” (2013), “Producer” (2015), “My Mister” (2018) and “Hotel Del Luna” (2019).  
 
Byeon Woo-seok, who began his career as a model in 2010, launched his acting career in 2016 with the tvN drama “Dear My Friends.” He took on his first lead role this year as Seon-jae in the tvN romantic comedy “Lovely Runner,” which concluded in May. Since the series ended, Byeon has gained stardom both in Korea and internationally.
 
To find out more about IU and Byeon Woo-seok, visit Celeb Confirmed!    
 

BY YONHAP, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
