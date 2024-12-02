SLL JoongAng's B.A. Entertainment inks MOU with Japanese producers
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 15:53
B.A. Entertainment, a label under local distributor SLL JoongAng, inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with two Japanese producers, FANY Studio and Office: 100%, according to SLL JoongAng on Monday.
The MOU stipulates the three producers’ cooperation on joint productions and remakes of movies, dramas and reality shows, “leveraging the three firms’ expertise and resources to create competitive content and provide viewers with richer experience via high-quality productions,” SLL JoongAng said in its press release.
FANY Studio is a joint venture established by Japanese telecommunications company NTT Docomo and entertainment firm Yoshimoto Kogyo. Office: 100%, which specializes in stage production, TV dramas and casting, is known for its productions of "Imo Tako Nankin" (2006-07) and "An-doughnut" (2008).
B.A. Entertainment is known for “The Roundup” series (2017-), and Disney+ series "Big Bet” (2022-23) and “Revenant” (2023). It is also behind the upcoming film "The Woman in the White Car" and drama "The Art of Negotation [translated]."
"We aim to expand possibilities of various content through richer stories via cooperation with the two partners,” said B.A. Entertainment CEO Jang Won-seok in a statement. "I hope we will be able to fulfill the viewers' high expectations for the joint productions of the three companies."
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
