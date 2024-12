Korean Navy commissions Aegis destroyer with advanced missile interception capabilities

A commissioning ceremony for the 8,200-ton King Jeongjo the Great destroyer, measuring 170 meters (558 feet) in length and 21 meters in width, is held at a naval base in the southeastern port city of Busan on Monday. The Aegis destroyer is armed with an advanced missile interception platform in a move to bolster the Navy's air defense capabilities against North Korean missiles, the Navy said. [YONHAP]BY SEO JI-EUN [ [email protected]