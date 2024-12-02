 Korean Navy commissions Aegis destroyer with advanced missile interception capabilities
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Korean Navy commissions Aegis destroyer with advanced missile interception capabilities

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 18:47
 
A commissioning ceremony for the 8,200-ton King Jeongjo the Great destroyer, measuring 170 meters (558 feet) in length and 21 meters in width, is held at a naval base in the southeastern port city of Busan on Monday. The Aegis destroyer is armed with an advanced missile interception platform in a move to bolster the Navy's air defense capabilities against North Korean missiles, the Navy said. [YONHAP] 

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea aegis destroyer

More in Defense

Korean Navy commissions Aegis destroyer with advanced missile interception capabilities

Ahead of Trump 2.0, parties involved in Ukraine vie for favorable negotiation positions

Chinese student accused of filming U.S. aircraft carrier in Busan was model Communist Party member: Seoul

U.S. pushing permanent deployment of F-35A stealth fighters to South Korea

Korea completes development of long-range surface-to-air missile

Related Stories

Hyundai Heavy Industries reveals Jeongjo The Great destroyer ship

HD Hyundai Heavy starts work on second KDX-III Batch II destroyer

New 8,200-ton Aegis destroyer delivered to Navy

2021.07.20 Cartoon

2021.07.21 Cartoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)