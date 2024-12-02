Korean Embassy in U.S. hires former PR firm of Trump's chief of staff pick

The Korean Embassy in the United States has hired a public strategy company previously associated with President-elect Donald Trump's chief of staff selection, a move seen as aiming to enhance communication with Trump's team.According to the U.S. Department of Justice on Sunday, Mercury Public Affairs reported its contract with the Korean Embassy to the department on Nov. 26.Under the Foreign Agents Registration Act in the United States, individuals and entities are required to register with the department if they act on behalf of foreign interests in the country.Mercury Public Affairs is a high-profile public strategy and consulting company where Susie Wiles worked from 2022 until her recent tapping by Trump as his new chief of staff, according to the New York Times.In a document filed with the department, Mercury described its agreement with the Korean Embassy as providing "strategic consulting, lobbying, public affairs and government relations, including outreach to U.S. officials."Under the contract, Mercury will advise the embassy on "the development, structure and planning of [the] embassy's economic policy agenda tailored to the second Trump administration," while introducing its leadership to "key stakeholders on the Trump transition team that may hold positions in the administration," the document showed.Mercury also described identifying "strategic opportunities for relationship development with Trump transition officials" as part of its consulting services for the embassy.The contract runs from Nov. 18 until Dec. 31, with a one-time fee of $40,000, according to the document.The Korean embassy reportedly hired Mercury for a short period due to budget constraints as well as the need to assess its performance, with the choice of the lobbying firm reflecting apparent difficulties in reaching out to the Trump team.Yonhap