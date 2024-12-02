Yoon to hold summits with leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Sweden this week
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 15:47
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov begins a three-day official visit to Seoul on Monday, the office said, for a summit with Yoon to discuss expanding cooperation in trade and investment, development and people-to-people exchanges. The two will also discuss other regional and international issues.
In June, Yoon made his first trip to Central Asia, visiting Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Korea plans to host an inaugural summit with five Central Asian nations next year.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will arrive on a three-day official visit to Seoul on Thursday for a summit with Yoon, the presidential office said.
The leaders are expected to "discuss substantive cooperation between the two countries and cooperation on the regional and international stage," the office added.
Yoon and Kristersson last met on margins of the NATO summit in Washington in July and discussed expanding cooperation in supply chains of critical minerals.
BY SARAH KIM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
