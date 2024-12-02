 Yoon to hold summits with leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Sweden this week
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 15:47
Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shake hands during bilateral talks on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington on July 11. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold bilateral summits with Kyrgyzstan's president and Sweden's prime minister this week, the presidential office said Monday.  
 
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov begins a three-day official visit to Seoul on Monday, the office said, for a summit with Yoon to discuss expanding cooperation in trade and investment, development and people-to-people exchanges. The two will also discuss other regional and international issues.  
 

In June, Yoon made his first trip to Central Asia, visiting Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Korea plans to host an inaugural summit with five Central Asian nations next year.
 
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will arrive on a three-day official visit to Seoul on Thursday for a summit with Yoon, the presidential office said.  
 
The leaders are expected to "discuss substantive cooperation between the two countries and cooperation on the regional and international stage," the office added.  
 
Yoon and Kristersson last met on margins of the NATO summit in Washington in July and discussed expanding cooperation in supply chains of critical minerals.  
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol Sweden Kyrgyzstan summit

