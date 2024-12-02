Chungbuk National University to keep name in merger with Korea National University of Transportation
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 18:28
-
- LEE TAE-HEE
- [email protected]
The merged entity between Chungbuk National University and Korea National University of Transportation will retain the name Chungbuk National University.
Chungbuk National University announced on Monday that its name will continue after the merger, following a brief dispute with the transport university over what the merged institution would be called.
A finalized merger plan, with the name Chungbuk National University, was submitted to the Ministry of Education on Friday.
Only students and faculty from Chungbuk National University cast ballots in the initial vote on Nov. 26 to decide the name. The transport university abstained, citing concerns that details of the merger were being decided unilaterally. However, it joined a second vote on Nov. 29 after negotiating certain terms.
Of the four name options considered — Glocal Chungbuk National University, Chungbuk National University, Korea National University of Transportation and Hankuk National University — Chungbuk National University received the most votes.
The merged university's headquarters will be located at Chungbuk National University's campus in Cheongju, North Chungcheong. As part of the agreement, offices overseeing the merged university's RISE project, which fosters partnerships between the university and local government, and the Industry-Academia Cooperation Center will be based at the transport university’s campus in Chungju, North Chungcheong.
In addition to one main president overseeing the merged entity, the universities have agreed to appoint a campus president. This position will be based at the campus not hosting the merged headquarters, which will be Korea National University of Transportation's current site.
Of the 14 overlapping majors between the two institutions, nine — including Korean language and literature, English language and literature and Chinese language and literature — will be consolidated at Chungbuk National University’s current campus in Cheongju.
"The merger plan and negotiation details outline the merged entity set to launch in 2027. It is crucial to communicate this information clearly to our members and help them understand the specifics," said Chungbuk National University President Koh Chang-seop. "We will make every effort to ensure the successful establishment of the merged university."
The merger comes after the two universities were selected for the Glocal University 30 program last year. The initiative provides government funding of 100 billion won ($71.4 million) over five years. The universities’ joint application for the funding was contingent on their agreement to merge.
BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)