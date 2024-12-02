PPP to participate in special counsel probe regarding young marine's 2023 death
Published: 02 Dec. 2024
The conservative People Power Party (PPP) said on Monday it would participate in a parliamentary investigation into the death of a young marine.
The special counsel probe, initiated by the Democratic Party (DP), aims to uncover the truth behind the controversial incident, of which Cpl. Chae Su-geun, a 21-year-old Marine, died in July 2023 after being swept away in a stream while searching for victims of monsoon flooding. Former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup was accused of abusing his authority by allegedly interfering in the military investigation into Chae's death.
Initially, the PPP opposed the DP’s proposal for a parliamentary investigation, citing ongoing inquiries by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO). However, PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho explained that the party reconsidered its position to ensure the investigation would not be conducted unilaterally by the DP.
“We were initially against [the investigation] ... as the DP attempts to use the issue as a political tool,” Choo said after a closed-door party meeting on Monday.
"The DP’s handling of the parliamentary probe risks turning into another distorted operation, thus to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation, the PPP will actively participate ... in uncovering all the facts surrounding Cpl. Chae’s death and providing clear explanations to the public,” Choo said.
He added that the party would submit its list of special counsel probe members to the National Assembly speaker’s office by the end of the day.
The special investigation committee will consist of 10 members from the DP, seven from the PPP and one from minor parties, reflecting the composition of the National Assembly where the DP holds a parliamentary majority.
The DP already submitted its shortlist, following National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik’s request last month for both parties to form the committee.
The DP has been pushing for a parliamentary investigation into the case since the previous 21st National Assembly. A special prosecutor’s bill aimed at probing the incident was nullified last year after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed it. The DP filed a request for a parliamentary investigation in November 2023 and renewed its demand in June this year during the 22nd National Assembly.
