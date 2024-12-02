 A dozen foreigners detained in Suwon club drug bust
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

A dozen foreigners detained in Suwon club drug bust

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 17:28 Updated: 02 Dec. 2024, 17:50
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


Police raid a club in Paldal District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, primarily frequented by Vietnamese nationals, on Sunday following reports of alleged drug use at the venue. [GYEONGGI NAMBU PROVINCIAL POLICE]

Police raid a club in Paldal District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, primarily frequented by Vietnamese nationals, on Sunday following reports of alleged drug use at the venue. [GYEONGGI NAMBU PROVINCIAL POLICE]

 
Dozens of foreigners, including those with expired visas, were apprehended at a club frequented primarily by Vietnamese nationals for allegedly using drugs.
 
The Suwon Seobu Police Precinct and the Suwon Immigration Office on Monday announced that they conducted a two-hour raid starting at 1:20 a.m. Sunday at a club near Suwon Station in Paldal District, Gyeonggi.
 

Related Article

 
A total of 255 officials from the police and immigration office participated in Sunday’s operation. During the raid, 96 people were inside the club, 39 of whom were apprehended in total.
 
Of the 39 apprehended, 12 individuals, who tested positive in a simple drug test, were put under emergency arrest for violating the Narcotics Control Act. All 12 suspects, aged in their 20s and 30s, included 11 Vietnamese nationals and one naturalized Korean.  
 
They tested positive for methamphetamine, commonly known as philopon in Korea, and MDMA, or ecstasy. Eight of them were found to be undocumented. 
 
According to police, a suspect admitted to paying 100,000 won ($75) for a fizzy drink laced with meth. Officers also seized 0.7 grams of ketamine from the site. 
 
The other 27 individuals were apprehended and handed over to immigration authorities for staying in Korea illegally.
 
The 830-square-meter (8,930-square-foot) club, which opened in July last year, is owned by a naturalized Korean of Vietnamese origin, according to police. The establishment catered mainly to Vietnamese nationals or individuals of Vietnamese background.  
 
Additionally, the venue featured two secret tunnels connected to other locations, suspected to allow visitors to escape during police raids.
 
Investigations began in August after police received reports alleging that large numbers of people were consuming drugs and that the club was employing undocumented workers.  
 
The authorities plan to interrogate the club owner and assess administrative penalties for the establishment. Those found to be residing in Korea illegally will be deported following further investigations.

BY SON SUNG-BAE, CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags drugs vietnamese MDMA meth suwon

More in Social Affairs

Anti-hair loss Gravity Shampoo floats to Emart shelves

Min Hee-jin files defamation suit against Dispatch reporters, HYBE's ex-CEO and PR chief

Yoon pledges support for small business owners in a bid to aid ailing economy

Korea Post introduces 'Year of the Blue Snake' stamps

Toxic fumes kill 2, hospitalize 1 at pigsty waste treatment plant

Related Stories

Police hunt random attacker who punched Vietnamese woman on bus

Police officer fell to death during drug-fueled birthday bash

Prosecution seeks 5 year prison term for composer Don Spike

Drug crime hits record high, top offenders include young people and foreigners

Korea faces its own war on drugs as crimes and usage spike
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)