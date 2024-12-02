A dozen foreigners detained in Suwon club drug bust
Dozens of foreigners, including those with expired visas, were apprehended at a club frequented primarily by Vietnamese nationals for allegedly using drugs.
The Suwon Seobu Police Precinct and the Suwon Immigration Office on Monday announced that they conducted a two-hour raid starting at 1:20 a.m. Sunday at a club near Suwon Station in Paldal District, Gyeonggi.
A total of 255 officials from the police and immigration office participated in Sunday’s operation. During the raid, 96 people were inside the club, 39 of whom were apprehended in total.
Of the 39 apprehended, 12 individuals, who tested positive in a simple drug test, were put under emergency arrest for violating the Narcotics Control Act. All 12 suspects, aged in their 20s and 30s, included 11 Vietnamese nationals and one naturalized Korean.
They tested positive for methamphetamine, commonly known as philopon in Korea, and MDMA, or ecstasy. Eight of them were found to be undocumented.
According to police, a suspect admitted to paying 100,000 won ($75) for a fizzy drink laced with meth. Officers also seized 0.7 grams of ketamine from the site.
The other 27 individuals were apprehended and handed over to immigration authorities for staying in Korea illegally.
The 830-square-meter (8,930-square-foot) club, which opened in July last year, is owned by a naturalized Korean of Vietnamese origin, according to police. The establishment catered mainly to Vietnamese nationals or individuals of Vietnamese background.
Additionally, the venue featured two secret tunnels connected to other locations, suspected to allow visitors to escape during police raids.
Investigations began in August after police received reports alleging that large numbers of people were consuming drugs and that the club was employing undocumented workers.
The authorities plan to interrogate the club owner and assess administrative penalties for the establishment. Those found to be residing in Korea illegally will be deported following further investigations.
