Anti-hair loss Gravity Shampoo floats to Emart shelves
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 19:26
Gravity Shampoo, a hit hair loss prevention shampoo developed by a KAIST professor, is available at Emart locations starting Monday, announced its manufacturer Polyphenol Factory.
Invented by Lee Hae-shin, a chair professor at the KAIST’s Department of Chemistry, and her research team, Gravity Shampoo is designed to prevent hair loss and enhance volume.
The shampoo became a sensation last April, with 310,000 bottles sold just seven months after its launch. During a Lotte Homeshopping broadcast, the shampoo achieved sales worth 1 billion won ($712,600), selling out in just 40 minutes.
The product's main ingredient, "LiftMax 308," strengthens hair by forming a protective shield that binds to hair proteins during washing, according to Polyphenol Factory. The company said this patented KAIST technology helps repair damaged cuticle layers, improve the elasticity and boost the volume of thin, weak hair.
Clinical trials conducted by Intertek, an American clinical research company, demonstrated that a single use of the shampoo increased volume by 40.42 percent and improved thickness by 6.27 percent. After two weeks of consistent use, hair loss was reduced by 70.18 percent.
Gravity Shampoo began selling at 21 major Emart branches nationwide, including the Eunpyeong and Wolgyero branches in Seoul and the Doosan branch in Daejeon, on Tuesday, and plans are in place to expand availability to 84 branches by the end of the year.
“I would like to help those struggling with hair loss with Gravity,” said Prof. Lee. “By commercializing the benefits of polyphenols, we aim to make science accessible to everyone.”
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
