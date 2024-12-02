 Global plastic treaty talks stall as fifth round ends without agreement
Global plastic treaty talks stall as fifth round ends without agreement

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 09:52
A plenary session of the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution at Bexco in the southeastern city of Busan on Sunday. [AFP/ YONHAP]

A fifth round of international negotiations for a binding plastic regulation agreement has ended without a deal, with delegates agreeing to resume talks at a later date.
 
The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) on Plastic Pollution met in the southeastern city of Busan from last Monday until Sunday to try to reach an agreement on curbing plastic pollution.
 

The delegates failed to reach a deal by Sunday's deadline, however, despite making considerable progress toward the goal, according to INC Chair Luis Vayas Valdivieso.
 
Valdivieso said during the final plenary session Sunday that more time is needed to effectively resolve the sticking points, and that a general consensus was reached to reopen the fifth round of negotiations at a later date to conclude the talks.
 
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul also addressed the session, saying the member states should not abandon the goal of forging a legally binding agreement on ending plastic pollution.
 
He added the fifth round of negotiations helped establish a strong foundation for an agreement, of which the member states should be proud.
 
Disagreements reportedly existed over regulating the production of plastic or plastic polymers, a key raw material sourced from fossil fuels, and funding for the execution of any final agreement.
 
While China, the world's largest plastic producer, reportedly displayed a cooperative stance, Saudi Arabia and Russia — both oil-producing countries — were adamantly against regulating plastic production.
 
The INC was formed in 2022 under a U.N. resolution to develop an "international legally binding instrument" on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, based on the commitment to end plastic pollution by 2040.
 
It aims to draw up a comprehensive approach that addresses the full life cycle of plastics, from production and consumption to disposal, to protect the environment and human health from their negative impacts.

