 Korea Post introduces 'Year of the Blue Snake' stamps
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 18:20
Korea Post employees introduce the 2025 editions of post cards and stamps for Year of the Blue Snake at the stamp museum in the service's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul, on Monday. [YONHAP]

The postal service said the depictions feature a blue snake moving forward to represent progress, with flowers to symbolize growth. It added that a snake's ability to shed its skin should convey a message of starting fresh for the new year.
