Korea's media regulator partners with Telegram to stop illicit content distribution
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 14:50
The list now consists of 12 platforms, including Google, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, according to the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCSC).
With the enlistment, the KCSC said it can now request Telegram to swiftly respond to illicit content on its platform, such as sexually exploitative materials and information on narcotics.
The move comes as part of the KCSC's measures aimed at eradicating various crimes related to online platforms, devised after a series of deepfake pornography targeting young women on Telegram sparked public outrage earlier this year.
In September, the KCSC also set up a hotline with Telegram.
The KCSC said it will work to further deepen its cooperation with Telegram to prevent the proliferation of illicit content via online platforms and protect domestic internet users.
Yonhap
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)