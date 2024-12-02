One dead, several injured in 14-vehicle pileup on highway in Gyeonggi

Search underway for missing boat off Uljin

10-year passports soon available for those that have not completed military service

Korea's media regulator partners with Telegram to stop illicit content distribution

Related Stories

One dead, five injured after car plows into burger joint in Seoul

One hospitalized for cardiac arrest after 13-vehicle pileup in northern Seoul

Pileup on highway in Gangwon leaves dozens injured

Rental car crashes through guardrail, down cliff, in Korea

Unintended acceleration or careless driving: What to blame for the central Seoul car crash?