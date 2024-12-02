One dead, several injured in 14-vehicle pileup on highway in Gyeonggi
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 11:13 Updated: 02 Dec. 2024, 13:32
A 14-vehicle pileup on a national highway in Ansung, Gyeonggi, on Monday morning around 6 a.m. resulted in one death and multiple injuries.
A man in his 60s, driving a 3.5-ton cargo truck, died in the crash, while four other drivers in their 40s and 50s suffered leg and back injuries. The injured drivers are currently receiving treatment at hospital, according to police and fire authorities.
Fire authorities suspect that the accident, which involved a total of 18 vehicles, including passenger cars, vans and trucks, was caused by thick fog and black ice on National Route 17.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash to determine further details.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
