Schools' non-regular workers to strike this week over pay, working conditions

Around 60,000 non-regular school workers will go on strike this week to demand better pay and working conditions, their union said Monday.Union representatives said at a press conference that the workers, who are mostly involved in providing school meals and child care, will stage a one-day strike Friday after negotiations with the Education Ministry and local education offices failed to produce an agreement despite multiple rounds of talks since June.The union said non-regular workers number 170,000 nationwide, accounting for 41 percent of all school staff. Of them, around 60,000 are expected to take part in the strike.Should the walkout go ahead, some schools will likely replace Friday's lunch meal with bakery goods and milk and hire substitute personnel to provide child care.Yonhap