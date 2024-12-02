Search underway for missing boat off Uljin

A search and rescue operation is underway in the waters off the southeastern county of Uljin on Monday after a leisure boat with three people on board went missing the previous day, police said.The Uljin Coast Guard said families of the sailors reported around 8 p.m. Sunday that contact with the 0.6-ton boat had been lost. The vessel reportedly departed from Uljin's Jiksan Port at 1 p.m. on the same day to go fishing.The Coast Guard mobilized 13 patrol ships and two helicopters to search for the boat.Yonhap