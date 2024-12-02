"Temperature Tower of Love" lights up at Gwanghwamun Square
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 17:56 Updated: 02 Dec. 2024, 18:01
The ″Temperature Tower of Love″ lights up at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Monday. The unveiling ceremony was attended by governmental officials, including First Vice Health Minister Lee Ki-il, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Jang Sang-yoon, senior presidential secretary for social policy. The public donation program aims to collect 449.7 billion won ($320 million) until January next year.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)