"Temperature Tower of Love" lights up at Gwanghwamun Square

The ″Temperature Tower of Love″ lights up at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Monday. The unveiling ceremony was attended by governmental officials, including First Vice Health Minister Lee Ki-il, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Jang Sang-yoon, senior presidential secretary for social policy. The public donation program aims to collect 449.7 billion won ($320 million) until January next year.