Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 17:56 Updated: 02 Dec. 2024, 18:01
 
The ″Temperature Tower of Love″ lights up at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Monday. The unveiling ceremony was attended by governmental officials, including First Vice Health Minister Lee Ki-il, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Jang Sang-yoon, senior presidential secretary for social policy. The public donation program aims to collect 449.7 billion won ($320 million) until January next year. 
