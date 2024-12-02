10-year passports soon available for those that have not completed military service
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 14:50 Updated: 02 Dec. 2024, 15:02
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that it will begin a 40-day legislative period for a revision to the Enforcement Decree of the Passport Act, which includes the removal of passport validity restrictions for those who have not completed their military service. The legislative notice period will run until Jan. 13 next year.
Under the current system, those classified as part of the military preparation reserve, supplementary service, alternative service, or shipboard reserve were only eligible for multiple-entry passports with a maximum validity of five years. However, with the proposed revision, all individuals who have not completed their military service will be able to obtain passports with 10 years of validity without exception.
Over the past three years, an estimated annual average of 170,000 people who had not fulfilled their military service reportedly faced inconvenience due to passport validity restrictions. There have also been criticisms by the public that the inconvenience wasn’t fair, and that limiting passport validity to five years is ineffective in preventing military service evasion.
However, the overseas travel permit system managed by the Military Manpower Administration as well as the administrative sanctions on unauthorized overseas stays imposed by the Foreign Ministry will remain unchanged. People who have not completed their military service must still obtain an overseas travel permit before traveling or staying abroad.
Those who fail to obtain the necessary permission or return within the permitted period may be subject to a passport return order under Article 19 of the Passport Act.
“This revision is expected to significantly reduce unnecessary discrimination against individuals who have not completed their military service and make international travel for young people easier,” said Yun Ju-seok, Director-General for Consular Affairs and Safety at the Foreign Ministry.
Detailed information regarding overseas travel permits for individuals who have not completed their military service is available on the Military Manpower Administration’s website.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)