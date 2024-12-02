Toxic fumes kill 2, hospitalize 1 at pigsty waste treatment plant
Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 18:11 Updated: 02 Dec. 2024, 19:05
Three casualties suffocated in a pigsty wastewater treatment plant in Soyang-myeon on Monday at 1:34 p.m., according to the North Jeolla Fire Service and Wanju Police Precinct.
The 60-year-old head of the plant and a 30-year-old worker of Nepalese nationality were transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest but ultimately passed away. Another 30-year-old worker of Nepalese nationality was taken to the hospital in a near-unconscious state and is currently receiving medical care.
The three were reportedly carrying liquid fertilizers to the treatment plant when the accident occurred.
The survivor lost consciousness while working in the treatment plant first, and the two now-deceased workers attempted to save him but ended up passing out as well. The survivor managed to regain consciousness, but the other two couldn’t make it out and died.
Fire authorities detected hydrogen sulfide at the scene, known for its smell of rotten eggs. Inhaling the substance leads to nausea, dizziness and difficulty in breathing.
Police and fire authorities are investigating the details of the circumstances.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)