Here comes another!

President Yoon Suk Yeol is in crisis after the majority Democratic Party (DP) slashed the entire budget of 8.2 billion won ($5.8 million) for special activities by the Presidential Security Service and other special expenses by the presidential office for next year. The opposition also plans to pass controversial motions to impeach three top prosecutors, including the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, as a vendetta against the prosecution’s repeated indictments of the DP leader for a plethora of allegations against him.