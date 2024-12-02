 Here comes another!
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

Here comes another!

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 19:39
 
President Yoon Suk Yeol is in crisis after the majority Democratic Party (DP) slashed the entire budget of 8.2 billion won ($5.8 million) for special activities by the Presidential Security Service and other special expenses by the presidential office for next year. The opposition also plans to pass controversial motions to impeach three top prosecutors, including the chief of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, as a vendetta against the prosecution’s repeated indictments of the DP leader for a plethora of allegations against him. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol crisis budget cut

More in Cartoons

Here comes another!

The same pattern repeats!

Just a few inches left

You too?

Oh no!

Related Stories

Between confidence and crisis

Budget for public WiFi is slashed 69%

A tax war in wait

In a crisis, Yoon must watch his words

Finding a breakthrough in restructuring
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)