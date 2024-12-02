Today's fortune: Dec. 2, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: moderatedHealth: averageLove: goodLucky direction: north1936: Life is about compassion.1948: You feel the urge to give, even if it's just a little.1960: Appreciate what you have while it's there.1972: Your spouse is the best, no matter what.1984: Filial piety isn’t easy to practice.1996: Cupid’s arrow may strike, whether you shoot or receive it.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unifiedLucky direction: northeast1937: Today is always the best day.1949: Everything feels just right.1961: Save and gather what you can.1973: Foster unity within the team.1985: Solidarity and harmony are essential.1997: Work together as one.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1938: Spend the day leisurely watching TV.1950: A peaceful day without worries.1962: It’s time to put plans into action.1974: Brainstorm ideas collaboratively.1986: Starting is half the battle; take that first step.1998: Be proactive rather than passive.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1939: Small efforts accumulate into significant outcomes.1951: A day with nothing to discard.1963: Cherish what’s close to you.1975: Things may fall perfectly into place.1987: Communication flows effortlessly.1999: Friendship is valuable and rewarding.Wealth: averageHealth: weakLove: generousLucky direction: southwest1940: A life of ups and downs; patience is key.1952: Avoid frustration; stay calm.1964: Focus on your health today.1976: Be careful not to overdo things.1988: Stay calm and don't push your luck.2000: Small setbacks can be overcome with persistence.Wealth: stableHealth: strongLove: harmoniousLucky direction: north1941: Be careful with your health.1953: Things will go smoothly.1965: A day of good relationships with others.1977: Good luck awaits in the small details.1989: Things may look better than expected.2001: Make sure to rest, and everything will be fine.Wealth: moderatedHealth: averageLove: goodLucky direction: east1942: Stay active and you'll feel better.1954: Don’t overdo yourself.1966: Strive to remain peaceful in all situations.1978: Think before you act, especially in relationships.1990: Challenges come your way; remain steady.2002: Keep your patience; don't rush things.Wealth: averageHealth: stableLove: givingLucky direction: west1943: Little things do matter.1955: Patience is key to success.1967: Work at your own pace; don’t rush.1979: Slow but steady will bring success.1991: Pay attention to the details of everything.2003: Concentrate on your health today.Wealth: strongHealth: moderatedLove: givingLucky direction: west1944: Stay calm and patient.1956: Opportunities for advancement arise.1968: Be cautious in your plans.1980: Minor issues will arise; avoid overthinking.1992: Good things come with hard work.2004: You’ll find satisfaction in small tasks.Wealth: moderatedHealth: goodLove: goodLucky direction: north1945: Be careful with your finances today.1957: Keep your health in focus; avoid stress.1969: Some obstacles might appear, but you can overcome them.1981: Work hard and stay patient for good results.1993: Today is good for making new connections.2005: Be mindful of your physical health today.Wealth: averageHealth: strongLove: goodLucky direction: east1946: Slow down, and focus on personal reflection.1958: Relationships may feel a little strained.1970: Stay grounded and avoid unnecessary stress.1982: Trust in your ability to solve problems.1994: Things might not be easy, but your efforts will pay off.2006: Focus on your health and avoid overworking.Wealth: stableHealth: goodLove: goodLucky direction: south1947: Good things come to those who wait.1959: Embrace opportunities for growth and health.1971: Focus on your relationships.1983: Expect positive outcomes with some effort.1995: Today's a great day for making progress.2007: Keep calm and take your time.