Today's fortune: Dec. 2, 2024

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 (Nov. 2 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: moderated
Health: average
Love: good
Lucky direction: north
1936: Life is about compassion.
1948: You feel the urge to give, even if it's just a little.
1960: Appreciate what you have while it's there.
1972: Your spouse is the best, no matter what.
1984: Filial piety isn’t easy to practice.
1996: Cupid’s arrow may strike, whether you shoot or receive it.
Ox
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: unified
Lucky direction: northeast
1937: Today is always the best day.
1949: Everything feels just right.
1961: Save and gather what you can.
1973: Foster unity within the team.
1985: Solidarity and harmony are essential.
1997: Work together as one.
Tiger
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1938: Spend the day leisurely watching TV.
1950: A peaceful day without worries.
1962: It’s time to put plans into action.
1974: Brainstorm ideas collaboratively.
1986: Starting is half the battle; take that first step.
1998: Be proactive rather than passive.
Rabbit
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1939: Small efforts accumulate into significant outcomes.
1951: A day with nothing to discard.
1963: Cherish what’s close to you.
1975: Things may fall perfectly into place.
1987: Communication flows effortlessly.
1999: Friendship is valuable and rewarding.
Dragon
Wealth: average
Health: weak
Love: generous
Lucky direction: southwest
1940: A life of ups and downs; patience is key.
1952: Avoid frustration; stay calm.
1964: Focus on your health today.
1976: Be careful not to overdo things.
1988: Stay calm and don't push your luck.
2000: Small setbacks can be overcome with persistence.
Snake
Wealth: stable
Health: strong
Love: harmonious
Lucky direction: north
1941: Be careful with your health.
1953: Things will go smoothly.
1965: A day of good relationships with others.
1977: Good luck awaits in the small details.
1989: Things may look better than expected.
2001: Make sure to rest, and everything will be fine.
Horse
Wealth: moderated
Health: average
Love: good
Lucky direction: east
1942: Stay active and you'll feel better.
1954: Don’t overdo yourself.
1966: Strive to remain peaceful in all situations.
1978: Think before you act, especially in relationships.
1990: Challenges come your way; remain steady.
2002: Keep your patience; don't rush things.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: stable
Love: giving
Lucky direction: west
1943: Little things do matter.
1955: Patience is key to success.
1967: Work at your own pace; don’t rush.
1979: Slow but steady will bring success.
1991: Pay attention to the details of everything.
2003: Concentrate on your health today.
Monkey
Wealth: strong
Health: moderated
Love: giving
Lucky direction: west
1944: Stay calm and patient.
1956: Opportunities for advancement arise.
1968: Be cautious in your plans.
1980: Minor issues will arise; avoid overthinking.
1992: Good things come with hard work.
2004: You’ll find satisfaction in small tasks.
Rooster
Wealth: moderated
Health: good
Love: good
Lucky direction: north
1945: Be careful with your finances today.
1957: Keep your health in focus; avoid stress.
1969: Some obstacles might appear, but you can overcome them.
1981: Work hard and stay patient for good results.
1993: Today is good for making new connections.
2005: Be mindful of your physical health today.
Dog
Wealth: average
Health: strong
Love: good
Lucky direction: east
1946: Slow down, and focus on personal reflection.
1958: Relationships may feel a little strained.
1970: Stay grounded and avoid unnecessary stress.
1982: Trust in your ability to solve problems.
1994: Things might not be easy, but your efforts will pay off.
2006: Focus on your health and avoid overworking.
Pig
Wealth: stable
Health: good
Love: good
Lucky direction: south
1947: Good things come to those who wait.
1959: Embrace opportunities for growth and health.
1971: Focus on your relationships.
1983: Expect positive outcomes with some effort.
1995: Today's a great day for making progress.
2007: Keep calm and take your time.
