Dinos sign minor league pitcher Thompson

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 10:02
Riley Thompson signs his contract with the NC Dions on Sunday. [YONHAP]

The NC Dinos announced their signing of U.S. minor league pitcher Riley Thompson on Sunday.
  
The Dinos said the 28-year-old right-hander agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $900,000. He will earn $520,000 in guaranteed salary and took a signing bonus of $130,000. He can make another $250,000 in incentives.
  
An 11th-round selection by the Chicago Cubs at the 2018 major league draft, Thompson has five minor league seasons under his belt but has yet to pitch in the big leagues.
  
He has been with the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the big league Cubs, for the past two years, compiling a 9-12 record with a 5.82 ERA in 59 games, including 34 starts. He had 177 strikeouts in 188 2/3 innings over that span.
  
The Dinos said they are high on Thompson's "competitive fire and strikeout ability," noting that he can dominate hitters with his fastball and curveball.
  
The Dinos finished the 2024 season with Kyle Hart and Eric Jokisch as their two foreign pitchers. With Thompson replacing Jokisch, the Dinos are trying to bring back Hart, who led the KBO with 182 strikeouts and ranked second with a 2.69 ERA.

Yonhap
tags NC Dinos KBO Riley Thompson

