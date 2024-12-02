KT Wiz sign pitcher, Emmanuel De Jesus, in $1M deal

The KT Wiz announced Sunday they have signed pitcher Enmanuel De Jesus, a season after the left-hander excelled for a rival club in the Korean league.The Wiz said De Jesus agreed to a one-year deal worth $1 million, with a salary of $800,000 and a signing bonus of $200,000.The Venezuelan pitcher was a starter for the Kiwoom Heroes in his first KBO season in 2024. He went 13-11 with a 3.68 ERA in 30 starts and recorded 178 strikeouts in 171 1/3 innings. He ranked second overall in strikeouts, third in wins, fifth in innings pitched and seventh in ERA. He also had 20 quality starts — an outing in which a starting pitcher holds opponents to three runs or fewer over at least six innings — to rank second in that category.Despite his strong season, the Heroes decided not to retain De Jesus for 2025. They also parted ways with another foreign-born ace, Ariel Jurado, and instead chose to go with one foreign pitcher next year, Kenny Rosenberg, while looking to give homegrown pitchers an opportunity.In not re-signing De Jesus, the Heroes also released their rights to the pitcher, making him a free agent who could sign with any KBO club.The Wiz said De Jesus, 27, is a proven ace who will form a strong one-two punch at the top of their rotation alongside William Cuevas, whom they re-signed for a seventh season on Friday.De Jesus is replacing left-hander Wes Benjamin in the Wiz's rotation.Yonhap