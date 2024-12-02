 Kia Tigers take to the streets to celebrate 12th Korean Series win — in pictures
Kia Tigers take to the streets to celebrate 12th Korean Series win — in pictures

Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 16:10 Updated: 02 Dec. 2024, 16:14
Kia Tigers players take a picture from the roof of a bus during the victory parade in Gwangju on Saturday. [YONHAP]

The Kia Tigers held a victory parade in Gwangju on Saturday to commemorate their 12th Korean Series title. 
 

Roughly 10,000 people gathered to cheer for the team in its first street parade since 1989.
 
The Tigers dominated the 2024 season, winning both the pennant and Korean Series titles and maintaining their unbeaten streak in the Korean Series, where they have won the most titles of any KBO team. 
 
Here are some photo's from Saturday's parade. 
 
A victory parade for the Kia Tigers takes place in Gwangju on Saturday. [YONHAP]

Kia Tigers' players wave to fans during the victory parade. [YONHAP]

The Kia Tigers' Kim Do-yeong takes a selfie during the parade. [NEWS1]

The Kia Tigers wave to fans during from the top of the club's bus. [NEWS1]

The Kia Tigers wave to fans during from the top of the club's bus. [NEWS1]

Fans brave cold weather to watch the parade. [NEWS1]

Fans cheer during a parade in Gwangju on Saturday. [NEWS1]

The Kia Tigers wave to fans. [YONHAP]

The Kia Tigers wave during the victory parade. [YONHAP]

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Kia Tigers KBO Car parade

