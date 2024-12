Kia Tigers take to the streets to celebrate 12th Korean Series win — in pictures

The Kia Tigers held a victory parade in Gwangju on Saturday to commemorate their 12th Korean Series title.Roughly 10,000 people gathered to cheer for the team in its first street parade since 1989.The Tigers dominated the 2024 season, winning both the pennant and Korean Series titles and maintaining their unbeaten streak in the Korean Series, where they have won the most titles of any KBO team.Here are some photo's from Saturday's parade.BY PAIK JI-HWAN [ [email protected]