Published: 02 Dec. 2024, 17:06
Seol Young-woo shines as Red Star dominate Stuttgart 5-1 in Champions League
설영우 챔피언스리그 2호 도움 올리며 즈베즈다 5-1 대승 기여
Friday, Nov. 29, 2024
Red Star Belgrade fullback Seol Young-woo bagged his second straight assist in the Champions League during his side’s 5-1 win over VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday, contributing to Red Star’s biggest win in the tournament.
fullback: 풀백 (측면 수비수)
contribute: 기여하다
FK 츠르베나 즈베즈다 (※‘붉은 별’이란 뜻으로 영문은 ‘Red Star’로 표기) 풀백 설영우가 수요일 (11월 27일) VfB 슈투트가르트를 상대로 5-1로 승리한 챔피언스리그 경기에서 두 경기 연속 어시스트를 기록하며 팀 역사상 가장 빛난 챔피언스리그 승리에 기여했다.
Seol started Wednesday’s fixture at Rajko Mitic Stadium in Serbia and set Rade Krunic up with a cross from the left flank to make it 2-1 in the 31st minute.
start: 선발 출전하다
fixture: 경기
flank: 측면
설영우는 수요일 세르비아 라지코 미틱 스타디움에서 열린 경기에 선발 출전했다. 그는 31분 왼쪽 측면에서 라이코 미티치의 골을 어시스트하는 크로스를 올려 2-1을 만들었다.
Wednesday’s victory marked Red Star’s biggest win in the Champions League. The team has recorded two previous wins in the tournament: against Olympiakos in November 2018 and Liverpool in October 2019.
previous: 이전의
수요일 승리는 즈베즈다가 챔피언스리그에서 가장 큰 점수 차로 승리한 경기였다. 즈베즈다는 그간 챔피언스리그에서 단 두 번만 승리했다. 첫 승리는 2018년 11월 올림피아코스를 상대로 얻었고 두 번째는 2019년 10월 리버풀을 상대로 따냈다.
For Stuttgart, it was the Bundesliga club’s joint-heaviest loss in the Champions League, matching their 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in March 2010.
joint-heaviest: 공동 최다 점수 패
슈투트가르트로써는 2010년 3월 바르셀로나에 4-0으로 패한 이래 구단 역사상 챔피언스리그에서 기록한 최다 점수 차 패배였다.
For Seol, it was his second Champions League win, following his first with Red Star in a qualifying round match against Bodo/Glimt in August. Wednesday’s assist also comes after his first assist in the tournament, recorded during a 5-2 loss to Barcelona on Nov. 6.
qualifying round: 예선
설영우는 진난 8월 FK 보되/글림트를 상대로 예선전에서 첫 승리를 거둔 데 이어 챔피언스리그에서 두 번째 승리를 맛봤다. 그가 이날 기록한 어시스트는 11월 6일 5-2로 패한 바르셀로나에와의 경기에서 따낸 첫 어시스트의 뒤를 잇는 두 번째 어시스트다.
Seol has been a regular starter for Red Star in his first season with the team, tallying one goal and three assists across 18 appearances.
regular starter: 주전 선발
tally: 기록하다
설영우는 즈베즈다와에서 첫 시즌 팀의 주전 선발로 활약하고 있으며 18경기에 출전해 1골, 3어시스트를 기록했다.
Red Star need to secure wins in the remaining matches to keep their knockout stage hopes alive, as they sit in the elimination zone, ranked 31st in the 36-team league stage table.
knockout stage: 토너먼트 단계
elimination: 제거, 탈락
즈베즈다는 토너먼트 진출의 희망을 살리기 위해선 남은 경기에서 승리를 거둬야 한다. 현재 36팀으로 이루어진 리그 스테이지 순위에서 31위로 탈락 위기에 처했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
