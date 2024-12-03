Korea's inflation below 2% for third straight month in November
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 08:38 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 09:52
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Korea’s inflation remained below the 2 percent mark for the third consecutive month in November, mainly due to low fuel prices, data showed Tuesday.
The consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, rose 1.5 percent on year last month, according to Statistics Korea.
November marked the third consecutive month in which Korea's annual inflation remained in the 1 percent range. After dropping below the 2 percent threshold for the first time in over three years to 1.6 percent in September, the CPI further slowed to 1.3 percent in October.
Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, edged up to 1.9 percent in November from 1.8 percent in October.
The cost of living index, which tracks price changes for 144 frequently purchased consumer goods and services, rose 1.6 percent, up from the previous month’s 1.2 percent on-year increase.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)