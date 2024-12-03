Living the high life in Weave’s new serviced apartments in Seonyudo
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 09:22 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 10:57
Weave Living, an Asia Pacific living sector specialist, will open Weave Suites — Sunyu Parkside in Seoul on Dec. 3.
The en-bloc property is located at 132 Yangpyeong-ro, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, in a prime residential neighborhood near Yeouido Business District (YBD).
As one of Weave’s four consumer brands, Weave Suites offers premium serviced living for those seeking superior comfort, convenience, flexibility, as well as hotel-like amenities and services.
The fully furnished and fully self-contained serviced apartments offer flexible lease terms, with rental periods starting from just six nights to one year and above. The fusion Korean hanok (traditional Korean-style house) and Nordic-inspired interior is designed to make residents feel at home. The property is also one of the most extensive, rich shared spaces on the market, allowing for a cohesive and modern living experience.
The newest Weave Suites location in Seoul boasts 157 fully furnished units in seven different layouts, with sizes starting from 19 to 45 square meters (204 to 484 square feet).
From the onset, residents will be greeted with ergonomic, smart designs that optimize the use of space, with unique ‘Weave’ color palettes that create a wave of comfort and calm, offering a niche of tranquillity amid a bustling city.
Each unit is crafted as a restful harbour from urban life equipped with a luxury hotel grade-bed, ample storage including under-bed storage, lockable drawers, a shoe cabinet and a wardrobe with hangers, ergonomic workspace and a breakfast bar. Moreover, all units feature well-appointed kitchen spaces, washers and dryers, allowing residents to experience all the creature comforts of home.
Other standard amenities include weekly housekeeping and linen changes, on-site maintenance and a high level of privacy with 24/7 security and a residents-only access policy. Foreigner-friendly and multilingual staff are on-site to assist global residents. In addition, a Community Team is on-site to provide support throughout residents’ stay at this one-of-a-kind home.
In the Korean housing market, a major controversy has been fraud involving jeonse — a lump-sum deposit given to a landlord by a tenant. This has left many looking for homes to be weary of large deposits, especially those exceeding the current 50 million won ($35,500) deposit protection limit guaranteed by the Depositor Protection Act. Moreover, the risk and difficulty of the conventional Korean housing contract are
even greater for non-Korean residents, as they must make a minimum deposit of generally 10 million won in a country that is not their own. To cater to the need for a flexible housing solution for all types of city dwellers, Weave Living endorses a low deposit policy, in which the residents only need to pay up to one month of rent.
Weave Living is also an easy and cost-effective way for residents to enjoy an all-given and premium lifestyle. A statistic by Korean real estate platform Dabang reported the average monthly rent in Seoul with a 10 million won deposit was 770,000 won. Moreover, according to K-apt, the average maintenance fee of a house in Seoul is 1,513 won per square meter. This is excluding the cost of water, electricity, gas, furniture and appliances. For a minimum monthly rent of 1,900,000 won, one can skip the hassle to live in a fully furnished room with premium amenities and an excellent location without a large deposit or maintenance and utility fees.
The all-inclusive rent of Weave Suites — Sunyu Parkside covers utilities, high-speed Wi-Fi and weekly housekeeping. Furthermore, all residents have exclusive complimentary access to over 645 square meters of shared facilities, including wellness centers, a fully-equipped shared kitchen with private dining and entertainment room, extensive co-working spaces, rooftop recreation areas and indoor golf facilities. What’s more, the living space hosts an unmatched roster of complimentary and paid events on a regular basis for its residents, which range from workshops to wellness sessions with a personal trainer, yoga and golf instructors (terms and conditions apply. Complimentary offers may vary and are subject to change depending on the programs).
The newest Weave Suites is situated in a quiet neighbourhood, yet over 100 restaurants and cafes are accessible within 1 kilometre (0.62 miles). Yeouido Business District, the heart of Seoul’s business and finance centres, is only 6 minutes away by subway. Within walking distance is Seonyudo Park, which offers a place to enjoy peace and quiet with a panoramic view of Hangang River. The property is also conveniently located in front of Seonyudo Station, where Line 9 provides direct subway access to the Gangnam area. Additionally, popular neighborhoods that offer a vibrant array of dining, shopping and entertainment, such as Hapjeong and Hongdae are just a 15-minute drive away. For those who travel frequently, there are even door-to-door airport bus services to Incheon Airport, offering excellent airport accessibility with a travel time of 45 minutes.
Sachin Doshi, founder and group CEO of Weave Living said: “Weave Living is thrilled to announce the opening of our serviced-apartment flagship property in Seoul, Korea. We take pride in providing a sophisticated living environment that is unmatched in the city, catering to every need of the well-heeled, discerning Korean and global residents. This is our second location in Seoul, and we look forward to bringing several rental accommodation alternatives to this city in the coming months catering to a broad tenant demographic.”
Un Koh, general manager of Weave Living said: “Weave Living acknowledges the challenges renters face when looking for a quality home in Korea. Therefore, we aim to be a one-stop shop that eliminates all the inconveniences that come with finding a home and become the leading urban accommodation brand in Korea.”
Weave Suites — Sunyu Parkside will welcome its first residents in December 2024. Bookings are open from now on the official website: www.weave-living.com. Weave Living ensures a seamless online booking process, and all residents can request professional maintenance through the Weave App, an exclusive mobile app for residents.
"Promoted Content" articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as "Guest Reports," which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
