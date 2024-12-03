[단독] 中 BYD 한국 공략 D-데이 확정… 다음달 15일 ‘아토3’와 상륙
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 06:00
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
한국의 대표 영어신문, 코리아중앙데일리가 특종과 단독 인터뷰를 한글로 요약해 드립니다. 독자들의 많은 성원 바랍니다.
글로벌 1위 전기차 업체인 중국 비야디(BYD)가 한국 공략 일정과 전략을 확정했다.
2일 자동차 업계에 따르면 BYD는 다음달 15일 소형 스포츠유틸리티차량(SUV) 아토3(Atto 3)를 한국시장에 출시한다. 이에 따라 기아 EV3, 현대차 캐스퍼 일렉트릭 등이 주도하는 국내 전기차 시장에서 본격적인 경쟁을 펼칠 예정이다.
익명을 요구한 자동차 업계 관계자는 코리아중앙데일리에 “당초 올해 안에 출시할 예정이었지만 최근 전기차 화재 사건으로 한 차례 미뤄지면서 1월 15일로 정해졌다”고 말했다.
또 다른 자동차 업계 관계자는 “3500만~4000만원 사이에서 결정될 것”이라며 “정확한 출시 가격은 논의 중”이라고 말했다. 이에 대해 BYD코리아는 “여러 사안을 다각도로 검토 중”으로 “아직 확정된 것은 아니다”고 답했다.
BYD의 첫 전시장은 서울 강서구 등촌동에 마련될 것으로 전해졌다. 전시장 운영은 중국 최대 자동차 유통사인 하모니오토그룹이 맡는다. 지난달 BYD 중국 선전 본사에서 만난 류쉐량 BYD 아시아태평양 자동차 영업사업부 총경리는 “현재까지 한국 딜러사 6곳과 협력을 최종 결정했으며 첫 출시를 시작으로 한국 시장에 매년 새로운 모델을 선보일 것”이라고 말했다.
아토3는 BYD가 가장 많이 수출하는 차종이다. 지난해 중국을 제외한 글로벌 시장에서 10만여대가 팔렸다. 이는 BYD 전체 해외 판매량(24만2759대)의 41%에 해당한다.
BYD가 세단 ‘씰’이나 소형 해치백 ‘돌핀’ 등 주력 모델이 아닌 아토3를 한국 진출 첫 모델로 정한 배경엔 소형 전기차 강세인 국내 시장 상황을 반영했기 때문인 것으로 보인다. 카이즈유데이터연구소 따르면 지난 8월부터 10월까지 EV3는 총 8636대가 팔려 전기차 판매 1위를 차지했다. 2위는 5078대를 기록한 현대의 소형 SUV 캐스퍼 일렉트릭이다. 두 소형 SUV 모두 아이오닉5(3408대), 테슬라 모델Y(2959대) 판매량을 넘어선 것으로 나타났다.
아토3는 전장 4455㎜·전폭 1875㎜·전고 1615㎜ 로 EV3, 캐스퍼 일렉트릭, 코나 일렉트릭보다 몸집이 크다. 전체 소형 SUV 시장 판매 1위인 기아 셀토스보다도 전장과 전폭이 크다.
BYD의 리튬인산철(LFP) 블레이드 배터리가 탑재된 아토3의 1회 충전 주행 거리는 유럽(WLTP) 기준 420㎞다. 현재 환경부에서 주행 거리 인증을 받고 있으며 통상 국내 인증이 유럽보다 짧은 점을 고려할 때, 국내에선 300㎞ 후반대가 될 전망이다.
가격은 아킬레스건이다. 아토3는 LFP 배터리를 탑재해 환경부의 보조금 측면에서도 불리하다. 한국에선 배터리 밀도 500Wh 이상으로 가격이 5500만원 미만인 전기차를 구매하면 환경부 보조금 100%(최대 650만원)를 받을 수 있다.
하지만 보조금은 주행 성능에 따라 차등 지급된다. BYD가 쓰는 LFP 배터리 대부분은 에너지 밀도가 400Wh 이하로 보조금 전액을 받긴 어렵다. 실제로 중국산 LFP배터리를 탑재한 테슬라 모델Y의 경우 올해 보조금이 지난해보다 절반 이상(514만원→195만원) 삭감됐다.
문학훈 오산대 미래전기자동차과 교수는 “아토3가 3000만원 중반대로 시장에 나온다면 파라시스 배터리 등으로 심화된 중국산 전기차에 대한 불신과 거부감이 있는 한국 소비자에겐 경쟁력이 없을 것”이라고 말했다. 그는 또 “최소 2000만원대 이하로 내려가야 어느 정도 팔릴 것”이라고 전망했다.
EV3는 보조금을 더하면 3000만원 중반대에 구매가 가능하다. 경남 거창군 등 보조금 혜택이 큰 지역에선 이 가격이 2000만원 중반까지 내려간다. 캐스퍼 일렉트릭의 경우 보조금 혜택을 더할 경우 2000만원 초반대다.
━
영어원문
BYD will release the Atto 3 compact SUV in Korea on Jan. 15, its very first passenger EV model in the local market as the world’s largest EV maker earnestly seeks to extend its influence beyond China's borders.
Priced between 35 million won ($25,000) and 40 million won, according to a source familiar with the matter, the Atto 3 will compete with Kia’s EV3 and Hyundai Motor’s Kona Electric, the two models leading Korea’s small electric SUV market.
“BYD recently confirmed the Atto 3 debut in Korea and is in the final stretch of the release, scheduled for Jan. 15,” another source in the auto industry told the Korea JoongAng Daily, adding that the launch has been “delayed due to growing public fear over EVs after a Mercedes-Benz EV explosion” in August.
The Atto 3, known as the Yuan Plus in China, is BYD’s best-selling export model, with around 100,020 units sold outside of its home country last year, making up 40 percent of the brand’s total overseas sales.
BYD Korea declined to confirm the matter, adding that it is “under review from various angles but nothing has been decided.”
Jumping on the small electric SUV bandwagon
The choice of the Atto as the automaker's debutant — out of three strong candidates with the Seal sedan and the Dolphin hatchback — was decided in consideration of the growing sales of small-sized electric SUVs in Korea despite weak overall EV demand.
During the August-October period, Kia’s EV3 became the best-selling EV in the Korean market with 8,636 units sold, followed by Casper Electric, which sold 5,078 units, beating Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 and Tesla’s Model Y.
Measuring 4,455 millimeters (175 inches) long, 1,875 millimeters wide and 1,615 millimeters tall, the Chinese SUV is bigger than its EV3 and Kona Electric rivals. It is also longer and wider than the Seltos SUV, the long-time bestseller in Korea's compact SUV market.
Topped with BYD’s Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, the Atto 3 can run up to 420 kilometers (261 miles) on a single charge, according to Europe’s WLTP standards. It is currently in the process of obtaining certifications from Seoul's Ministry of Environment.
BYD is reportedly set to open its first showroom in western Seoul’s Gangseo District, which will be operated by China Harmony Auto Holding.
“BYD confirmed cooperation with a total of six dealerships for Korean sales, and starting in January, we will introduce at least one new model every year in Korea,” said Liu Xueliang, general manager of the automaker's Asia-Pacific auto sales division, at the headquarters of the world's top EV maker in Shenzhen in southeastern China's Guangdong Province on Nov. 20.
Price still a thing
Its success, however, remains to be seen as the model doesn't qualify for full EV subsidies from the Korean government due to its lower-performance battery type.
The Korean government currently offers up to 6.5 million won for an EV that costs less than 55 million won, but applies differential rates for those installed with LFP batteries, which have less energy density than nickel cobalt manganese batteries. The government restricts the full subsidy to batteries with a density of more than 500 watt-hours; LFP batteries, though cheaper to make, generally have lower energy density at 400 watt-hours.
Under the law, the subsidy for Tesla’s Model Y, equipped with LFP batteries, more than halved to 1.95 million won this year from last year’s 5.14 million won.
“With a price tag of around 35 million won, it will be very tough for BYD to lure Korean customers who have a deep mistrust of Chinese EVs over quality concerns,” said Moon Hak-hoon, an automotive engineering professor at Osan University.
“BYD has to set the price at least somewhere in the upper-20 million won range to seek competitiveness in Korea, especially when public reluctance reached its peak after it was revealed that the exploding Mercedes used China's Farasis batteries,” Moon added.
The price of Kia’s EV3, which starts from 40 million won, goes down to some 35 million won range by applying the subsidies. It even falls to around 25 million won in regions like Geochang County, South Gyeongsang, which offers generous additional subsidies. The Casper Electric can be purchased in the low-20 million won range by applying the full range of subsidies.
The Korean government is pushing to strengthen the rule in order to benefit local brands and is reportedly considering excluding EVs with LFP batteries entirely from the eligibility list next year.
“We are in the process of setting up rules for the consumers' advantage and aim to announce next year’s detailed EV subsidy policies as early as the end of the year,” an official from the Environment Ministry told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)