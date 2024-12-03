Amcham health seminar draws 150 officials to Seoul

Officials including Democratic Party Rep. Park Ju-min, fifth from left, chairman of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee; American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) Chairman and CEO James Kim; and Philip Goldberg, U.S. ambassador to Korea take a commemorative photo at Amcham Healthcare Innovation Seminar 2024.Amcham hosted the event at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, bringing together 150 representatives from the U.S. and Korean governments as well as the private sector and advocacy groups.The seminar, centered on the theme “Advancing Patient-Centered Healthcare: Bridging Access, Innovation, and Collaboration,” focused on strategies for improving patient outcomes through collaboration between the public and private sectors.