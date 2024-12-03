 Amcham health seminar draws 150 officials to Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Amcham health seminar draws 150 officials to Seoul

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 18:07
 
Officials including Democratic Party Rep. Park Ju-min, fifth from left, chairman of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee; American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) Chairman and CEO James Kim; and Philip Goldberg, U.S. Ambassador to Korea take a commemorative photo at Amcham Healthcare Innovation Seminar 2024. [AMCHAM]

Officials including Democratic Party Rep. Park Ju-min, fifth from left, chairman of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee; American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) Chairman and CEO James Kim; and Philip Goldberg, U.S. Ambassador to Korea take a commemorative photo at Amcham Healthcare Innovation Seminar 2024. [AMCHAM]

 
Officials including Democratic Party Rep. Park Ju-min, fifth from left, chairman of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee; American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) Chairman and CEO James Kim; and Philip Goldberg, U.S. ambassador to Korea take a commemorative photo at Amcham Healthcare Innovation Seminar 2024.
 
Amcham hosted the event at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, bringing together 150 representatives from the U.S. and Korean governments as well as the private sector and advocacy groups.
 
The seminar, centered on the theme “Advancing Patient-Centered Healthcare: Bridging Access, Innovation, and Collaboration,” focused on strategies for improving patient outcomes through collaboration between the public and private sectors.
 
 
tags Amcham American Chamber of Commerce in Korea Four Seasons Hotel Seoul

More in Industry

Hyundai to launch battery research program with 3 Indian universities

Ramyeon makers rejoice as Indonesia relaxes export regulations

Amcham health seminar draws 150 officials to Seoul

Korean Air hits the throttle on Asiana acquisition to Dec. 11

Busy in Busan: Lotte Group makes kimchi for needy households

Related Stories

2021.1.13 Hotel Events

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul appoints Shaun Anthony as executive chef

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul opens al fresco lounge bar Garden Terrace

Four Seasons Hotel attracts locals through luxury dining experiences

2022.11.04 Hotel Events
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)