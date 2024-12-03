Asiana Airlines to end overhead bin assistance for passengers
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 13:14
Asiana Airlines flight attendants will no longer assist passengers in placing their luggage in overhead bins starting next month, following a change in the airline’s guidelines.
This policy update aims to reduce injuries among flight attendants caused by handling excessively heavy carry-on luggage, Asiana Airlines said on Monday.
However, exceptions will be made for people with disabilities, older passengers and pregnant travelers.
With this latest policy change, the airline joins Korean Air and Jin Air in implementing a self-service baggage system under specific guidelines.
Asiana Airlines stressed that it will strictly enforce a 10-kilogram (22-pound) weight limit for carry-on baggage to facilitate the new policy, urging passengers to check heavier items as checked baggage.
Additionally, Asiana Airlines recently revised its carry-on size limits. The new guidelines permit total dimensions — length, width and height combined — of up to 115 centimeters (45.2 inches), replacing the previous limits of 40 centimeters in length, 20 centimeters in width, and 55 centimeters in height.
Meanwhile, Korean Air received final approval from the European Union on Friday for its planned takeover of Asiana Airlines.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
