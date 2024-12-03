Beauty abounds as Incheon completes Terminal 2 expansion

The arrivals and departures board at Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 features scenic visuals on Tuesday.The airport finished the expansion of its second terminal, which caters to Sky Team airlines such as Korean Air, Delta Air Lines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. The project had a price tag of 4.8 trillion won ($3.42 billion). With the completion, the airport can now accommodate 106 million travelers at both terminals and 6.3 million tons of cargo annually, elevating it to a global top-three megahub after Hong Kong and Dubai.