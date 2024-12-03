 Beauty abounds as Incheon completes Terminal 2 expansion
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Beauty abounds as Incheon completes Terminal 2 expansion

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 18:00 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 18:02
The arrivals and departures board at Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 features scenic visuals on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

The arrivals and departures board at Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 features scenic visuals on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

 
The arrivals and departures board at Incheon International Airport's Terminal 2 features scenic visuals on Tuesday.
 
The airport finished the expansion of its second terminal, which caters to Sky Team airlines such as Korean Air, Delta Air Lines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. The project had a price tag of 4.8 trillion won ($3.42 billion). With the completion, the airport can now accommodate 106 million travelers at both terminals and 6.3 million tons of cargo annually, elevating it to a global top-three megahub after Hong Kong and Dubai.
tags Korea Incheon International Airport

More in Industry

Hyundai to launch battery research program with 3 Indian universities

Ramyeon makers rejoice as Indonesia relaxes export regulations

Amcham health seminar draws 150 officials to Seoul

Korean Air hits the throttle on Asiana acquisition to Dec. 11

Busy in Busan: Lotte Group makes kimchi for needy households

Related Stories

Incheon Airport begins testing expanded passenger terminal

Two Kazakhstanis on the run after fleeing Incheon airport

Incheon Airport plans to designate gate for celebrities

Checking in

Incheon Airport opens rest area inspired by Korean traditional garden
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)