Busy in Busan: Lotte Group makes kimchi for needy households

Employees of Lotte Group affiliates and civic groups make kimchi at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan on Tuesday.The conglomerate's annual kimchi-making event, running since 2011, produces 10,000 heads of the ubiquitous side dish each year and has delivered 140,000 heads of cabbage to more than 50,000 underprivileged households.