Busy in Busan: Lotte Group makes kimchi for needy households
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 18:02
Employees of Lotte Group affiliates and civic groups make kimchi at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan on Tuesday.
The conglomerate's annual kimchi-making event, running since 2011, produces 10,000 heads of the ubiquitous side dish each year and has delivered 140,000 heads of cabbage to more than 50,000 underprivileged households.
