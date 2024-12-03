Celltrion partners with startup BioMe on bacterial infection treatment
Celltrion made an undisclosed equity investment in domestic biotech firm BioMe, which specializes in live biotherapeutic products (LBP), to jointly develop microbiome-based treatments, as part of the Korean manufacturer's broader push into new drug development.
The investment is part of BioMe’s Series A funding and focuses on accelerating the development of BM111, an investigational LBP designed to combat multidrug resistant bacterial infections. The treatment combines four types of micro-organisms to effectively decolonize resistant bacterial groups to treat infections, Celltrion said Tuesday.
From the deal, Celltrion aims to acquire partial distribution rights or a share in profits should the drug succeeds in commercialization.
BioMe, which has been working with Celltrion under a joint research agreement since June 2022, uses its proprietary research platform, known as CURE, to develop pipelines such as cardiovascular drug BM109. The company was selected to participate in a Celltrion-supported bio startup program this year, through which it collaborates with the drugmaker to discover new business opportunities in the bio and medical fields.
The move comes as demand for new treatments for bacterial infections surges alongside the rising costs of long-term hospitalization and the treatment of secondary complications.
“We are committed to advancing microbiome-based drug development with BioMe, leveraging our global research and development expertise,” Celltrion spokesperson said in statement. “We will continue to lead efforts to build an innovative bio ecosystem by supporting promising startups in the bio and medical fields.”
