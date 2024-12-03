Hallabong harvest: Jeju's tangerines hit Nonghyup shelves

Models present tangerines from Jeju Island at a Nonghyup Hanaro Mart branch on Tuesday.The grocery store chain will sell the popular hallabong fruit with the first harvest coming in on schedule around the start of December. The fruit is typically grown in greenhouses, according to K-Food Trade under the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation, with Jeju responsible for more than 90 percent of the total harvest in the country.