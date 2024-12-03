 Hyundai to launch battery research program with 3 Indian universities
Hyundai to launch battery research program with 3 Indian universities

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 18:50
From left, head of Hyundai Motor India Business Strategy Ryu Jae-wan, managing director of Hyundai Motor India Engineering Yi Keun-han, head of Hyundai Motor Group R&D Planning & Coordination Center Sung Nak-sup, director of IIT Delhi Prof. Rangan Banerjee, IIT Bombay Prof. Sachin C Patwardhan, IIT Madras Prof. Manu Santhanam and Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda pose for the camera during the MOU signing ceremony held Tuesday at the IIT Delhi in New Delhi, India. [HYUNDAI MOTOR, KIA]

Hyundai Motor and Kia will invest 10 billion won ($7.13 million) to launch a joint research program dubbed the Hyundai Centre of Excellence with three Indian universities for battery and electrification technology research.
 
The Korean automaker signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, IIT Bombay and IIT Madras on Tuesday at the IIT Delhi in New Delhi, India and pledged to roll out the investment for the new center over five years, starting in 2025.
 
The Centre of Excellence, abbreviated to CoE, refers to the specialized research and development units under the IIT universities. Funded by alumni or corporations, there are currently 22 CoEs formed at IIT Delhi alone. The CoE has plans to expand its research into software and hydrogen fuel cells, according to the automaker.
 
The Korean company will initiate regular technology exchanges between battery and electrification experts in Korea and India, establish special lectures at the university and invite the researchers to Korea in an effort to develop a long-term relationship.
 
Hyundai Motor and Kia will also work with the Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology, India’s research institution focused on electric vehicles, to build EV infrastructure in the country.
 
Hyundai Motor India debuted on the National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange on Oct. 22 with the country’s largest initial public offering to date but received a lukewarm reception from investors as its shares fell 7.2 percent on the listing day.
 
Director of IIT Delhi Prof. Rangan Banerjee, IIT Bombay Prof. Sachin C Patwardhan, IIT Madras Prof. Manu Santhanam, and Prof. Preeti Ranjan Panda joined head of Hyundai Motor Group R&D Planning & Coordination Center Sung Nak-sup, managing director of Hyundai Motor India Engineering Yi Keun-han and head of Hyundai Motor India Business Strategy Ryu Jae-wan at Tuesday's MOU signing.
 
“We are glad to cooperate with the great talents from the top technology institutions in India,” Sung said Tuesday. “Hyundai Motor and Kia will lead in cutting edge battery and electrification technology based on the cooperation with India’s academia.”

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
