Korean Red Cross hosts holiday volunteer events

Volunteers from the Korean Red Cross and Korea Zinc assist in delivering briquettes to those in need in Sanggye-dong in Nowon District, northern Seoul, on Tuesday.The organization held a number of holiday-themed volunteer events the same day, including a "Santa" gift-packaging event in Gunpo, Gyeonggi. Packages, created by volunteers dressed like Santa Claus, were delivered to households in need.