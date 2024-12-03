Korean Red Cross hosts holiday volunteer events
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 18:01
Volunteers from the Korean Red Cross and Korea Zinc assist in delivering briquettes to those in need in Sanggye-dong in Nowon District, northern Seoul, on Tuesday.
The organization held a number of holiday-themed volunteer events the same day, including a "Santa" gift-packaging event in Gunpo, Gyeonggi. Packages, created by volunteers dressed like Santa Claus, were delivered to households in need.
