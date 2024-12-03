 Major Korean apps down after president declares martial law
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 23:41 Updated: 04 Dec. 2024, 01:32
Blockage of Naver Cafe community [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Major Korean apps, including community platform Blind, are down following Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of emergency martial law on Tuesday night.
 
Naver said it was looking into the matter following outage reports for its social platform Naver Cafe. The domestic portal giant was unsure, when reached for comment, whether the outage was due to server overload.
 
The Korea JoongAng Daily was unable to access Blind as of 11:42 p.m. on Tuesday night.
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
