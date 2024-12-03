LG Energy Solution ponders acquiring GM's stake in Michigan battery plant
SARAH CHEA
LG Energy Solution is considering purchasing General Motors' entire stake in its third joint-venture battery plant in Lansing, Michigan.
The Detroit-based automaker said Tuesday that it signed "a non-binding agreement to sell its stake in the plant" to LG Energy Solution, adding that the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.
The deal is reportedly valued at about $1 billion, according to Reuters, though the exact amount has not been confirmed.
The sell-off does not affect GM's ownership stakes in its two other battery plants in Ohio and Tennessee. LG Energy Solution and GM formed Ultium Cells in 2019, a 50:50 battery joint venture, and together invested in building three plants in the United States.
The Michigan plant is scheduled to begin operations next year with a total production capacity of 50 gigawatt-hours.
