 Han Kang to deliver Nobel Prize lecture on Saturday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Culture > Books

print dictionary print

Han Kang to deliver Nobel Prize lecture on Saturday

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 18:16
Author Han Kang [JOONGANG ILBO]

Author Han Kang [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Han Kang is set to give an hourlong presentation about her literary works at the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm on Saturday. 
 
It comes ahead of the official Nobel Prize award ceremony on Dec. 10 at the city's Konserthuset concert hall.   
 

Related Article

 
Han will speak in Korean for the presentation, also referred to as a Nobel Prize lecture, and her speech will be streamed live on the Nobel Prize's official YouTube channel. The English and Swedish translations of Han's presentation as well as the original Korean transcript will be posted on the Nobel Prize website after the event.
 
Han's Saturday presentation is part of the Nobel Prize committee's "Nobel Week," which runs from Dec. 5 to 12. 
 
On Friday, Han will take questions from the press for the first time since her winning announcement on Oct. 10.
 
Han will also attend a read-aloud event on Dec. 12 at The Royal Dramatic Theatre where she is set to hold a panel discussion with Swedish translator and journalist Yukiko Duke.
 
The Nobel Week Lights, a light festival presented by the Nobel Prize Museum, will feature Han's face on Stockholm's city hall facade, along with other female Nobel laureates, from Dec. 7 to 15. 
 
During Literature Night on Dec. 8, Han's work will be read aloud in Korean and Swedish, though Han will not be in attendance. Authors slated to be at the event include Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk, Italian writer Grazia Deledda and French writer Annie Ernaux. 
 
Han, best known for "The Vegetarian" (2007), is the first Korean to win a Nobel Prize in literature and the second Korean to win a Nobel Prize after late President Kim Dae-jung, who was recognized for his efforts to improve relations with North Korea with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2000. She follows last year’s winner, Norwegian author and dramatist Jon Fosse.
 
 
 
 
 
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
tags Han Kang

More in Books

Han Kang to deliver Nobel Prize lecture on Saturday

Truth in tales: How illustrator Hanna Cha's dragons symbolize her Korean American experience

Not just for kids: Author Lee Suzy touts benefits of picture books for all readers

Kids, and adults, dive into stories at Busan International Children's Book Fair

Korean authors and literature to be showcased at Montreal book fair

Related Stories

Fans gather at Han Kang's residence and bookstore — in pictures

Han Kang effect takes hold as books, music that inspired Nobel winner gain popularity

'It didn't feel real': Author Han Kang makes first public speech since winning Nobel Prize

Yonsei students head to Sweden to celebrate Han Kang’s Nobel Prize win

'I read the book in the military': BTS's V, RM and more celebs congratulate Nobel winner Han Kang
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)