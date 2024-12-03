Han Kang to deliver Nobel Prize lecture on Saturday
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 18:16
- LEE JIAN
Han Kang is set to give an hourlong presentation about her literary works at the Nobel Prize Museum in Stockholm on Saturday.
It comes ahead of the official Nobel Prize award ceremony on Dec. 10 at the city's Konserthuset concert hall.
Han will speak in Korean for the presentation, also referred to as a Nobel Prize lecture, and her speech will be streamed live on the Nobel Prize's official YouTube channel. The English and Swedish translations of Han's presentation as well as the original Korean transcript will be posted on the Nobel Prize website after the event.
Han's Saturday presentation is part of the Nobel Prize committee's "Nobel Week," which runs from Dec. 5 to 12.
On Friday, Han will take questions from the press for the first time since her winning announcement on Oct. 10.
Han will also attend a read-aloud event on Dec. 12 at The Royal Dramatic Theatre where she is set to hold a panel discussion with Swedish translator and journalist Yukiko Duke.
The Nobel Week Lights, a light festival presented by the Nobel Prize Museum, will feature Han's face on Stockholm's city hall facade, along with other female Nobel laureates, from Dec. 7 to 15.
During Literature Night on Dec. 8, Han's work will be read aloud in Korean and Swedish, though Han will not be in attendance. Authors slated to be at the event include Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk, Italian writer Grazia Deledda and French writer Annie Ernaux.
Han, best known for "The Vegetarian" (2007), is the first Korean to win a Nobel Prize in literature and the second Korean to win a Nobel Prize after late President Kim Dae-jung, who was recognized for his efforts to improve relations with North Korea with a Nobel Peace Prize in 2000. She follows last year’s winner, Norwegian author and dramatist Jon Fosse.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
