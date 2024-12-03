 Netflix’s 'Culinary Class Wars' now recruiting chefs who are a cut above for second season
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 11:19
Judge Anh Sung-jae recruits new chef contestants for season two of ″Culinary Class Wars″ in a YouTube clip uploaded on Netflix's channel on Tuesday. [NETFLIX]

 
Netflix’s hit cooking show “Culinary Class Wars” is recruiting new chef contestants for its second season.
 
"I hope [the show] can discover a gem-like chef that no one knew about," said chef judge Anh Sung-jae in the show’s promotional clip uploaded on Netflix’s YouTube channel Tuesday. 
 

"Age and work history do not matter. Challenge yourself if you have the confidence to cook up a delicious dish," added F&B businessman and judge Paik Jong-won.  
 
Registration for the show is open on Netflix Korea’s official social media pages. 
 

Season two is slated to air in the second half of 2025.  
 
“Culinary Class Wars” features 100 chefs, divided into industry veterans, dubbed "White Spoons," and underdogs, called "Black Spoons," who compete for a final prize of 300 million won ($223,000).  
 
The first season premiered on Sept. 17 and ran through Oct. 8, with 12 episodes. It ranked No. 1 on the streamer’s global non-English top 10 list for three consecutive weeks.  

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
