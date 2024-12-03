A wake-up call for our drug authorities (KOR)

Lee Woong-ryeol, the honorary chairman of Kolon Group, was acquitted of the charge of using unauthorized ingredients in the osteoarthritis (OA) treatment therapy “TissueGene-C,” also known as “Invossa” in Korea. A Seoul district court ruled that Lee was not liable for an illegal ingredient mix-up during the developmental stage. Although the case requires higher court reviews, the first ruling calls for a revisit to the process of licensing, canceling and expelling drugs from the market.The drug is a novel gene therapy to treat knee OA. Kolon developed it at a cost of more than 200 billion won ($143 million) since 1999. After clinical trials in Korea and the United States, the drug was initially permitted to sell at home in 2018. The trial in the United States was halted in 2019 after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found the developer used kidney-derived cells instead of cartilage-derived cells. The finding led to the cancellation of the permit in Korea and an investigation into intentional manipulation.Authorities should be extra careful in evaluating the validity of a novel drug. They should suspend the drug’s sale to inquire on the cause and effect if they find the components of the drug different from the reported blueprint. But they must not jump to a conclusion of foul play and request policing before judging the fallacies and side effects. The U.S. FDA lifted the “clinical hold” on the phase 3 clinical trial of the drug in 2020 upon confirming safety after studying the supplementary data and documents from Kolon.But our authorities kept the ban and disallowed supplementary development and research on its validity, causing massive losses of money and time for the maker to prove their case at the prosecution and court. The local drug agency is questioned for dumping the case onto the prosecution to avoid any accountability in the matter. In delivering the first ruling, the bench said more thoughts are needed for a judiciary intervention in the scientific field.Legal challenges are just some of the plethora of setbacks for Korean drugmakers. The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety turns away a candidate if it cannot find similar foreign cases. It stays uncompromising no matter how many lab results scientists hand in to prove the validity and safety of new drug candidates. A revolutionary concept of mixing hair dying and shampoo was banned for the same reason a few years ago.The pharmaceutical industry has unlimited potential for growth. The bonanzas of Wegovy and Covid-19 vaccines have showed the astronomical returns of novel drug development. But our drug authorities stick to the old and conservative manual ever since the disgrace over cloning scientist Hwang Woo-suk. The Kolon ruling should be a wake-up call for drug authorities.골관절염 유전자 치료제 ‘TG-C(국내 제품명 인보사케이주)’의 성분을 속여 정부허가를 받은 혐의로 기소된 이웅렬 코오롱 그룹 명예회장이 4년 4개월 만에 무죄를 선고받았다. 아직 1심인 만큼 예단할 필요는 없지만, 제품허가와 취소·수사 과정에 되짚어볼 사안이 많다.인보사는 코오롱티슈진이 1999년부터 2000억원 이상을 들여 개발한 관절염치료 주사제다. 한국과 미국에서 각각 임상시험을 진행했고, 2017년 국내에서 먼저 허가를 받아 판매를 시작했다. 그런데 미국에서 3상 도중 핵심 성분인 ‘연골 유래 세포’가 사실은 종양유발 위험이 있다고 알려진 ‘신장 유래 세포’인 것으로 드러나면서 실험이 중단됐다. 곧바로 국내 허가가 취소됐고, 고의로 성분을 속였다는 이유로 수사와 재판을 받아왔다.인체에 부작용을 유발할 수도 있는 신약에 대해 보건당국은 깐깐하게 평가해야 한다. 보고된 성분이 실제와 다르다면 판매를 중단하고 그렇게 된 이유와 영향을 면밀히 따지는 것도 당연하다. 하지만 오류나 실수의 가능성, 부작용 등을 판단하기에 앞서 미리 사기로 단정하고 수사의뢰부터 하는 것은 옳은 순서가 아니다. 미 식품의약국(FDA)는 일단 임상시험을 중단시킨 뒤 주성분 착오 원인과 인체영향을 과학적으로 검토했고, 안전성에 문제가 없다는 결론이 나오자 1년 만에 임상재개를 승인했다.반면 국내에선 판매중단은 물론이고 추가적인 개발과 안전성에 대한 연구가 전면중단됐다. 코오롱 관계자들은 검찰과 법원에 나가 고의성이 없었다는 것을 해명하는데 시간과 돈을 써야 했다. 어쩌면 식약처가 앞으로 발생할 수도 있는 책임논란에서 미리 발을 빼기 위해 법적조치부터 취한 것이 아닌지 의심이 든다. 재판부도 판결문에 “과학적 분야에 대한 사법적 통제가 어떠해야 하는지 생각해 볼 필요가 있다”고 덧붙였다. 새겨들어야 할 지적이다.이런 사례는 신약이나 바이오 관련 신제품 개발과정에서 우리기업들이 수없이 겪는 어려움 중 하나일 뿐이다. 식약처는 해외사례부터 찾아보고, 없으면 일단 퇴짜를 놓는다는 것이 연구자들의 하소연이다. 과학적 효능과 부작용이 없다는 실험결과를 아무리 제출해도 요지부동이라 한다. 몇년 전 혁신적 개발품으로 돌풍을 일으킨 샴푸 제품도 똑같은 과정을 밟아 판매금지를 당했다가 성분을 바꿔 간신히 재기했다. 식약처가 갑질을 한다는 볼멘소리가나올 수밖에 없다.바이오산업은 우리가 포기할 수 없는 분야다. 위고비와 코로나 백신에서 보듯, 신약개발의 경제적 효과는 어마어마하다. 하지만 우리 식약처는 황우석 사태 이후 보수적 태도를 넘어 보신주의로 흐르고 있다는 지적이 많다. 이번 판결이 자성의 계기가 되길 바란다.