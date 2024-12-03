Don’t rush to take a side in tough times (KOR)

China has become much softer. For example, the country has allowed visa-free entry to Koreans since Aug. 8. It is a unilateral move, not reciprocal, and is the first measure in 32 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992. After two weeks, China extended the visa-free stay duration from 15 days to 30 days and added “exchanging visit” to the list of purposes like tourism, business and visiting relatives.China is not only showing goodwill to Korea. It is also sending a sign of reconciliation to Japan.China is trying to minimize the conflict over the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands — or Diaoyudao Islands in Chinese — with Japan. China also expressed its intention to move the buoys installed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone. That’s not all. China admitted its military aircraft’s violation of Japanese airspace in August, followed by a decision to allow Japanese citizens to enter the country visa-free. China is no longer using “wolf warrior diplomacy.” Trump’s upcoming return lies underneath the country’s change.It seems that China is trying to manage relationships with neighbors in response to the shock of Trump 2.0. But some experts analyze that China could break the deadlock in the U.S.-China relationship in some cases. On Nov. 22, the Jeju Peace Institute held a seminar on the prospect of China’s situation and the development of Korea-China relations. To resolve domestic issues like high youth unemployment and economic downturn, a stable U.S.-China relationship is essential.But if Trump’s pressure increases and a sense of crisis management failure deepens in China, Beijing could drive the U.S.-China relationship toward a catastrophe. Some in China say that in the worst case scenario, China could take a hard-line stance reminiscent of the Cuban Missile Crisis between the United States and the Soviet Union in order to have Washington truly understand its red line.Chinese President Xi Jinping dreams to become a global leader beyond the boundaries of China. Unlike the defensive stance during Trump’s first term, Xi may become more confident and aggressive when he meets Trump again. At any rate, America and China are expected to have a fierce contest after the launch of Trump’s second administration in January. The problem is how Korea should act. Some raise their voices and argue that Korea must show a clear stance rather than sitting on the fence.They claim that clarity is needed more than strategic ambiguity. In other words, they demand Korea side with the United States. But we must remember that the United States was the first to make a deal with China without letting other countries know after persistently leading international sanctions against China at the time of the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989. There is no need for Korea to make the foolish mistake of hastily taking a side.중국이 눈에 띄게 부드러워졌다. 지난달 8일부터 한국인에 무비자 입국을 허용한 게 대표적이다. 상호주의가 아닌 중국의 일방적 조치로 수교 32년 만에 처음이다. 2주 후엔 무비자 체류 기간을 15일에서 30일로 늘리고, 사유도 기존 ‘관광과 비즈니스, 친지 방문’에 ‘교류 방문’을 추가했다. 꼭 우리에게만 그런 것도 아니다. 일본에도 화해의 손짓을 보내고 있다.중국은 일본과 영유권 분쟁을 빚는 센카쿠(尖閣, 중국명 댜오위다오) 문제에서 갈등을 최소화하려 노력 중이다. 일본 배타적경제수역 내 설치했던 부표를 밖으로 옮기겠다는 뜻을 밝혔다고 한다. 또 중국 군용기의 지난 8월 일본 영공 침범 사실을 인정하고 일본인에 대한 무비자 입국도 허용키로 했다. 싸움닭 같은 중국의 전랑(戰狼) 외교 모습은 찾기 어렵다. 변화의 기저엔 트럼프의 귀환이 도사리고 있다.트럼프 2.0 시기의 충격에 대응키 위해 인접국 관리에 나선 모양새다. 한데 중국이 경우에 따라선 먼저 미•중 관계의 판을 깰 수 있다는 분석이 나와 주목된다. 지난달 22일 제주평화연구원(원장 강영훈)이 ‘중국 정세 전망과 한•중 관계 발전’을 주제로 개최한 세미나 자리에서다. 중국은 현재 높은 청년 실업률과 경기 하강 등 국내 문제 해결을 위해 안정적 미•중 관계가 긴요하다.그러나 트럼프의 압박이 가중되고 중국 내 위기관리 실패감이 고조될 경우 중국이 오히려 미•중 관계를 파국으로 몰아갈 수 있다는 이야기다. “최악의 경우 미•소 간 ‘쿠바 위기’를 연상시키는 강경 대응을 함으로써 미 정부가 중국의 레드 라인을 진정으로 이해하게끔 할 수 있다”는 말이 중국에서 나오고 있다고 한다.중국의 지도자를 넘어 글로벌 리더를 꿈꾸는 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 트럼프 미 대통령과 다시 만날 때 1기의 수세적인 자세와는 달리 이번엔 보다 자신감을 갖고 공세적인 모습을 보일 가능성 또한 크다고 한다. 이래저래 내년 초 트럼프 2기 정부 출범 이후 미•중 간 격한 힘겨루기가 예상된다. 관건은 우리의 처신이다. 일각에선 양다리 걸치기보다 태도를 분명히 해야 한다고 목소리를 높인다.전략적 모호성이 아닌 명확성이 필요하다고 한다. 미국 편에 서야 한다는 주장이다. 그러나 1989년 천안문(天安門) 사태 때 중국 제재를 주도한 미국이 다른 나라 몰래 중국과 가장 먼저 거래했던 사실을 기억할 필요가 있다. 섣불리 총대를 메는 우(愚)를 우리가 굳이 범할 필요는 없지 않을까 싶다.