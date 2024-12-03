Extended version of Jungkook's documentary to be released on Disney+ on Tuesday
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 15:53 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 18:25
An extended version of BTS member Jungkook's documentary, "Jung Kook: I Am Still," will be released as a series on the streaming platform Disney+ on Tuesday.
The documentary, which premiered on Sept. 18 worldwide, followed the artist's solo career as he made his first album, "Golden" (2023). It attracted 1.38 million admissions globally, according to BigHit Music, and became the most watched Korean movie in Japan this year with approximately 300,000 admissions in the country alone.
The upcoming series, titled "'Jung Kook: I Am Still' The Original," will have three episodes and be 50 minutes longer than the documentary film.
It will feature exclusive interviews with the artist as well as highlight his collaboration with R&B singer Usher. The series will also include performances that were not included in the film.
Released on Nov. 3 last year, “Golden" is Jungkook's first official album, comprising 11 tracks including the lead track "Standing Next to You,” "Seven” and "3D.”
Correction, Dec. 3: An earlier version of the article misstated that Jungkook's showcase performance was not included in the documentary film.
