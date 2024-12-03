NewJeans, TXT, ZB1 and more to perform at the Golden Disc Awards
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 11:44 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 12:48
-
YOON SO-YEON
NewJeans, Tomorrow X Together, ZeroBaseOne and more — the 39th Golden Disc Awards announced its first lineup of performing artists for the upcoming awards show set for next month.
The list of artists performing on the first day will include NewJeans, Le Sserafim, BIBI, Crush, Kiss of Life, TWS, (G)I-DLE and the winning members of JTBC's ongoing audition program "Project 7."
Artists including NCT Wish, ZeroBaseOne and Tomorrow X Together will perform the next day on Jan. 5.
The Golden Disc Awards, hosted by the JoongAng Group, is a pop music ceremony that gives out multiple honors and three grand prizes — Digital Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Rookie Artist of the Year — as well as popular vote awards for male and female acts.
The organizing committee released the list of 50 nominees for the awards on Monday. A total of 20 acts were nominated in the best song and album sections each, and 10 acts received nominations for the Rookie Artist honor.
Most of the performing artists have been nominated for one of the three categories.
The 39th Golden Disc Awards will award the Digital Song prize on Jan. 4 and the Best Album award on Jan. 5. It will be hosted by singer Sung Si-kyung, singer-actor Cha Eun-woo and actor Mun Ka-young.
The next lineup of performing artists will be announced on Dec. 9.
