 NewJeans, TXT, ZB1 and more to perform at the Golden Disc Awards
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

NewJeans, TXT, ZB1 and more to perform at the Golden Disc Awards

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 11:44 Updated: 03 Dec. 2024, 12:48
Boy band Tomorrow X Together, left, and girl group NewJeans [BIGHIT MUSIC, ADOR]

Boy band Tomorrow X Together, left, and girl group NewJeans [BIGHIT MUSIC, ADOR]

 
NewJeans, Tomorrow X Together, ZeroBaseOne and more — the 39th Golden Disc Awards announced its first lineup of performing artists for the upcoming awards show set for next month.
 
The list of artists performing on the first day will include NewJeans, Le Sserafim, BIBI, Crush, Kiss of Life, TWS, (G)I-DLE and the winning members of JTBC's ongoing audition program "Project 7."
 

Related Article

 
Artists including NCT Wish, ZeroBaseOne and Tomorrow X Together will perform the next day on Jan. 5.
 
The Golden Disc Awards, hosted by the JoongAng Group, is a pop music ceremony that gives out multiple honors and three grand prizes — Digital Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Rookie Artist of the Year — as well as popular vote awards for male and female acts.
 
The organizing committee released the list of 50 nominees for the awards on Monday. A total of 20 acts were nominated in the best song and album sections each, and 10 acts received nominations for the Rookie Artist honor.
 
Most of the performing artists have been nominated for one of the three categories.
 
The 39th Golden Disc Awards will award the Digital Song prize on Jan. 4 and the Best Album award on Jan. 5. It will be hosted by singer Sung Si-kyung, singer-actor Cha Eun-woo and actor Mun Ka-young.
 
The next lineup of performing artists will be announced on Dec. 9.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Golden Disc Golden Disc Awards JoongAng Group NewJeans Tomorrow X Together Le Sserafim ZeroBaseOne

More in K-pop

NewJeans, TXT, ZB1 and more to perform at the Golden Disc Awards

Seventeen to perform at 2024 Billboard Music Awards

G-Dragon's MAMA Awards performance outfit reportedly worth $6.4 million

Min Hee-jin files defamation suit against Dispatch reporters, HYBE's ex-CEO and PR chief

HYBE Chairman Bang accused of pocketing $285 million in 'undisclosed' deal

Related Stories

[GOLDEN DISC] Hottest K-pop groups of 2023 highlighted at Golden Disc Awards

NewJeans, Seventeen, others to perform at 38th Golden Disc Awards

Chasing that dream: Tomorrow X Together is on a rush [GOLDEN 2023]

[GOLDEN DISC] NewJeans takes Grand Prize for 'Ditto' at Golden Disc Awards

K-pop megastars to rock Golden Disc Awards stage with special performances
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)