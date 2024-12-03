 Seventeen to perform at 2024 Billboard Music Awards
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Seventeen to perform at 2024 Billboard Music Awards

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 10:58
Boy band Seventeen poses for a photo at a press conference held on April 29 in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]

Boy band Seventeen poses for a photo at a press conference held on April 29 in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Boy band Seventeen will perform at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards on Dec. 12, its agency Pledis said Tuesday.
 
The group is set to showcase “Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled)” during the ceremony. The song is the lead track from its latest EP, “Spill the Feels,” released on Oct. 13.
 
Seventeen is a nominee for the Top K-pop Touring Artist category at this year’s awards.   
 

Related Article

 
The 13-member group is currently on its “Sevnenteen [Right Here] World Tour in Japan.”
 
The tour began at the Vantelin Dome in Nagoya on Friday and will continue at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday and Thursday. It will then move to the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Dec. 12, 14 and 15, before concluding at the PayPay Dome in Fukuoka on Dec. 19, 21 and 22.
 
A live broadcast of the Dec. 14 Osaka concert will be shown in theaters across 60 countries, including Korea and Japan, for fans unable to attend in person. However, due to time differences, some regions will not receive the broadcast live, Pledis said.
 
The Osaka concert on Dec. 15 and the Fukuoka concert on Dec. 22 will be livestreamed online via the fan community platform Weverse.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Seventeen

More in K-pop

Seventeen to perform at 2024 Billboard Music Awards

G-Dragon's MAMA Awards performance outfit reportedly worth $6.4 million

Min Hee-jin files defamation suit against Dispatch reporters, HYBE's ex-CEO and PR chief

HYBE Chairman Bang accused of pocketing $285 million in 'undisclosed' deal

One Hundred Label artists to release winter collaboration single on Dec. 10

Related Stories

'Another one': DJ Khaled announces collaboration track with Seventeen

Seventeen remains at No. 1 on Oricon chart for 5 straight days

Seventeen to perform on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show

Seventeen's latest album debuts at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 Albums

Boy group Seventeen to appear on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)