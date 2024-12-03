Seventeen to perform at 2024 Billboard Music Awards
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 10:58
Boy band Seventeen will perform at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards on Dec. 12, its agency Pledis said Tuesday.
The group is set to showcase “Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled)” during the ceremony. The song is the lead track from its latest EP, “Spill the Feels,” released on Oct. 13.
Seventeen is a nominee for the Top K-pop Touring Artist category at this year’s awards.
The 13-member group is currently on its “Sevnenteen [Right Here] World Tour in Japan.”
The tour began at the Vantelin Dome in Nagoya on Friday and will continue at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday and Thursday. It will then move to the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on Dec. 12, 14 and 15, before concluding at the PayPay Dome in Fukuoka on Dec. 19, 21 and 22.
A live broadcast of the Dec. 14 Osaka concert will be shown in theaters across 60 countries, including Korea and Japan, for fans unable to attend in person. However, due to time differences, some regions will not receive the broadcast live, Pledis said.
The Osaka concert on Dec. 15 and the Fukuoka concert on Dec. 22 will be livestreamed online via the fan community platform Weverse.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
