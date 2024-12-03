Rookie boy band KJRGL to hold debut concert in Tokyo on Dec. 23
Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 14:44
Rookie boy band KJRGL will hold its debut live concert, “KJRGlad to sea you!!” at the live music venue Spotify O-WEST in Tokyo on Dec. 23, Sony Music Labels said on Tuesday.
Created through the collaborative efforts of Sony Music Labels and Sony Music Entertainment Korea, the band debuted on Sept. 4 with its prerelease track “overture~the blue wave,” and unveiled its first EP “prelude~the brilliant blue” on Nov. 27.
The EP comprises eight tracks, including the lead track “Beautiful Dream,” "Prologue~The Deepest Blue (Acoustic ver.)” and three different versions of “overture~the blue wave.”
The group is composed of three Korean members — Dien, Saeron and Isaac — and three Japanese members — Kouki, Akira and Riku.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)