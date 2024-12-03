Singer Lim Jie-hoon marks 40th anniversary by collaborating with son Hyunsik of BTOB
Published: 03 Dec. 2024
Korean folk music legend Im Jie-hoon released a commemorative album and held a concert on Nov. 22 to celebrate his 40th anniversary. This achievement is significant on its own, but it was made even more special by the participation of his son. And judging from their work together, it seems that the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree.
Im's son, Hyunsik, is a member of boy band BTOB and contributed both to his father's celebratory album and concert.
"Just by looking at our smiling eyes, everyone can tell we're father and son. Even our toes are identical," Im said in an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, on Nov. 11.
"When I meet my father's acquaintances in the industry, they often tell me that he's a generous senior artist who treats people to many meals and drinks. I like to treat people around me as well, so I think that's another similarity between us,” Hyunsik said.
Im debuted in 1984 with the folk group Kim Chang-wan and Kkureogideul. Instead of frequent TV appearances, he preferred to connect with his audience through live performances. He is considered a pioneer of the small theater concert culture of Daehak-ro in Jongno District, central Seoul. He was the first to attempt a nonstop 100-day live concert, achieving a record of 2,000 live performances by the year 2000.
"It's really hard to describe the loneliness I felt in the small theater after a performance. The solitude within the crowd was deep and painful, so I would soothe myself by drinking with people around me,” Im said.
Among his drinking buddies during that time were Kim Kwang-seok, who performed for a long time at the small nearby theater known as Hakchon, and Kim Chang-ki of the band Dongmulwon, who wrote Im’s solo debut song, " Low Tide of Love" (1987).
Nowadays, Im’s favorite drinking buddies are his sons — Yoon-sik, a cartoonist, and Hyunsik.
"I'm happiest on weekend evenings when my wife and our sons, who have moved out of our home, get together. It's a time when we can drink and talk about music and art," Im said.
"An unforgettable drinking party I had with my father was when we were invited to singer Kim Chang-wan's house. That was the first time I blacked out from drinking during the daytime. We had a great time singing together and talking about various music-related topics," Hyunsik said, echoing his father.
Hyunsik, who inherited his musical talent from his father, debuted as a member of boy band BTOB in 2012 and has since been active as a solo artist. With his exceptional vocal abilities and music-producing skills, he was nicknamed the "father of BTOB's music" among fans.
As a solo artist, he released his second EP "The Young Man and the Deep Sea" in February and gained public traction with the underwater music video for the album's lead track, "La Mar."
"I feel pressured to not let my father down," Hyunsik said.
"I know that even a small mistake on my part could make things difficult for him. That's why I have no choice but to strive for improvement both as a person and as a musician,”
"At first, I was against my son becoming a singer. It's an emotionally demanding profession. But seeing him overcome that to live up to his fans' expectations as a member of BTOB, I realized he was doing a great job. He's an admirable singer who is active on the global stage,” Im said.
The father and son sang together on the lead track "I Might be the Flower Today" from Im's 40th anniversary album "Crayon," which was released on Nov. 3. This song about the preciousness of family also features the voice of Im's eldest son Yoon-sik, who also drew the album cover.
As to the reason why he was nicknamed the "sad voice" back in the 1980s, Im said, "My father passed away early, and my older sister went to West Germany to work as a nurse there, so I picked up the guitar my sister left behind to relieve my loneliness. That's probably why I naturally started expressing sad emotions.
"But that's not the case anymore. My children are all grown up and have their own roles, and I'm grateful to be able to sing until now. I want to sing warm and bright songs from now on."
Im personally wrote and composed all 10 tracks on "Crayon."
"After undergoing eye surgery for retinal detachment and taking a five-year break, I rediscovered the happiness of seeing the world with my own eyes. I made this album to share that happiness with others,” Im said.
The album title, "Crayon," signifies the diverse musical colors showcased by artists who participated on the album, including Joo Hyun-mi and Min Hae-kyung, along with Im's two sons. The last track, "My Beloved Country," is a special song that reinterprets a self-composed song from Im's first album with a violin performance by Ruda Lee.
Another lead track on the album, roughly translated as "Well, I've Gotten Old," is a song about hardworking fathers.
"I recently read a note Hyunsik wrote to me when he was an elementary school student," Im said. "The note reads, 'Please, play Go with me.' Now, I'm the one who is asking him for help. I ask him to teach me how to create music on a computer and how to create posts on social media, and I learn a lot from him."
"I wrote this song because I realized that life is a continuous process of learning, even as we get older."
Im held his 40th anniversary concert to showcase his hit songs and the new ones with his son at Yonsei University in western Seoul.
"My father was a guest at my solo concert last year and played a big role. Many people said that the father-son performance had a special feeling, and I'm grateful to be able to repay that favor this time,” Hyunsik said.
