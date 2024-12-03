 Park Min-jae, 'Snap and Spark' actor, dies aged 32
Park Min-jae, 'Snap and Spark' actor, dies aged 32

Published: 03 Dec. 2024, 12:37
Actor Park Min-jae [INSTAGRAM]

 
Actor Park Min-jae died from cardiac arrest at the age of 32 on Nov. 29 in China, his agency Big Title said on Monday.
 
"A beautiful actor who loved acting and always tried his best passed away,” Big Title said on its social media on Monday. 
 
"Thank you all for the love and interest that you have shown the actor. We can't see his acting anymore but will always remember him.”
 

Born in 1992, Park debuted in 2021 in "Mr. Lee" on Kakao TV and is known for the shows “Korea–Khitan War” (2023) and “Snap and Spark” (2023).
 
"The guy that said he would conquer China before leaving for a monthlong trip is now on an eternal journey,” said Big Title CEO Hwang Joo-hye.  
 
“It was so unexpected. We spent such a short time together, but I'm really grateful and sorry for you.”
 
Park did not have major health issues before he left for the trip, according to the agency. 
 
"My beloved elder brother has left us for a long rest,” said the actor's brother on Instagram.  
 
"I hope many people will be there to see him go. I also hope you understand that I'm unable to contact everyone.”  
 
His funeral is being held at the Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital Funeral Hall.  
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Park Min-jae

